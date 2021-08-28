Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Passenger boat in Bangladesh sinks, 21 dead, others missing

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHAKA,Bangladesh -- At least 21 people died when a Bangladeshi passenger boat sank with more than 100 aboard, and the driver of a cargo vessel suspected of colliding with the boat has been arrested, officials said Saturday. Around 50 passengers were missing after the sinking Friday evening in a large...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
113K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#Cattle#Sinks#Accident#Bangladeshi#The Daily Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Related
Alexander City, ALalabamanews.net

UPDATE: Missing Boat Passenger on Lake Martin Identified

Alabama Marine Police are searching for a man who is missing in the waters of Lake Martin. Investigators say they are searching for a 24-year-old man from Colorado, who was a passenger on the boat which had an accident this afternoon near the Willow Point Golf Course in Tallapoosa County.
AccidentsPosted by
UPI News

Bangladesh boat collision kills at least 22

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A passenger boat collided with two cargo ships in a Bangladesh canal, causing nearly two dozen people to die, local officials said. The collisions took place Friday night in Laiska Canal in the Brahmanbaria district, India Today reported. Local police Superintendent Md Anisur Rahman told Anadolu...
Worldabc17news.com

Suicide bombing at southwest Pakistan checkpoint kills 3

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a security checkpoint in restive southwestern Pakistan, killing at least three paramilitary troops and wounding 15 others. A senior police officer said the attacker had walked toward the checkpoint Sunday manned by the paramilitary Frontier Corps on Quetta-Mastung Road, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. He said body parts were found at a distance from the security post after the bombing. Some of the wounded were in critical condition and the death toll could rise. Banned militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the morning attack.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Relationship Advice850wftl.com

Bartender found dead after spending evening with married coworker

Officials in Minnesota are reporting that the remains of a missing bartender have been found after she spent an evening with a married coworker. The remains of 32- year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven were discovered buried in a yard of one of her coworkers last week, several days after she was reported missing on August 5th.
Chautauqua County, NYwnynewsnow.com

Two Airlifted Following Head-on Crash

CARROLL – New York State Police are looking into what caused a head-on vehicle crash in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. According to fire dispatch reports, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Falconer-Frewsburg Road. New York State Police Captain Eric Balon says a vehicle, operated by Melissa Crofka, of...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now

It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the U.S. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the U.S., as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book "The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease."
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Outsider.com

Former Marine Gets Pulled Over for Allegedly Tailgating Tanker Truck, Police Officers Take $87k of His Money

Stephen Lara, a former US Marine, was on his way to see his children in February of this year. His journey took him from his home in Lubbock, Texas to Northern California. While driving through Nevada, a trooper pulled him over for following a tanker truck too closely. What normally would have been a routine traffic stop turned into a case of asset forfeiture that cost Lara nearly $87,000.
Animalsdistrictchronicles.com

Wally the walrus keeps borrowing boats and sinking them.

Imagine you’re out enjoying a nice float on a boat nowhere near the Arctic, when you spot a ginormous Arctic walrus hoisting himself out of the water and onto a boat nearby. What do you do, besides pull out your camera and take a video?. That’s Wally the walrus, as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy