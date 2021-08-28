Can I sue my ex employer for rescinding my severance package and agreement ?

I was abruptly terminated by my ex-employer six months back. While I was being terminated, the HR verbally committed to a severance package, and followed up with severance agreement which was about agreeing to certain terms and conditions and in return would be paid a severance package. Few days later, I signed and returned the severance agreement because I needed the severance money. Later right before the severance agreement was due, the ex-employer rescinded their severance offer, did not sign the severance agreement and reached out saying they won't be able to pay. I know it is almost six months since the incident. Do I still have a case against the ex-employer and sue them to recover the severance money ?