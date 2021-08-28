Can I sue my employer for disclosing a medical information to other employees?

I asked my employer manager for two days off, and he insisted and wanted to know why I was going to miss those two days, so I told him the medical sense. He still wanted an explanation of my medical leave, so I told him why. He told another employee about the about my medical reason . Now everyone is talking about it because other employee had told me And ask me questions in front of costumers This is confidential information and not just gossip. I am furious, but have not told anyone about how hurt and angry I am. Is there anything I can do besides quit this job?