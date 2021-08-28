It’s time for a new normal

As we reflect on this first week of being back in school and getting back to the all-important business of teaching and learning, I can’t help but think about the important influence President Barack Obama had on our nation’s education system.

Speaking on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the historical Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision which outlawed segregated public schools, President Obama said, “We reaffirm our belief that all children deserve an education worthy of their promise.”

Today, as we look back over the 67 years since the “most momentous and far-reaching” Supreme Court ruling in the history of civil rights, it would be fair to say that we have made considerable strides in our education system; however, I would also be the first to say “we still have work to do.” That enduring struggle to provide “all children an education worthy of their promise” remains a work in progress, and we all must be held accountable in this all-important business of education, with every facet of our society leaning in and stepping up to assist, in helping all students get back on track.

As we continue to move forward into this new school year, let’s not forget that a “return to normalcy” may not be in the best interests for many of our students, especially those students who have been excluded and marginalized by the current education system, a system that has to deal with education inequities that have caused too many of our students to lag behind in performance. Also, there’s too much evidence that our “normal” education system is riddled with many disparities and inequalities that have been exposed by the pandemic. And I believe the education system must acknowledge that it is responsible for these disparities and be more willing to address the unique needs facing our students and their families.

In order to achieve this noble goal, I would argue that it’s time to create a new normal, for it’s obvious that some students need something different in order to thrive. Foundationally, our schools need to be places where all students feel honored, respected and valued, places where learning and teaching are made relevant and meaningful to all students, and places that find ways to engage every child in learning. Let’s become more about the business of making each school more effective where all students feel excited about their future.

And this new normal must be a place where we “take the time to listen,” a place to listen deeply to the dreams and aspirations of all students and their families, while embracing them without fear. Yes you can become that teacher who will create those memorable lessons, awakening new ambitions that will motivate your students for a lifetime.

Let it be a place where we work to remove obstacles to drive, determination and a willingness to work hard. So, let’s encourage our children to dream big!