Delivering a seamless customer experience (CX) has become a top priority for companies undergoing digital transformation initiatives, as 85% of buyers are willing to pay more for a great customer experience. However, customers aren’t only willing to pay more for a positive experience–they’ll go elsewhere if their experience isn’t positive. In fact, 33% of customers will leave a brand they previously loved after just one bad experience, and 92% of customers will completely abandon a company after just two or three negative experiences. So, delivering a positive CX has become a major priority for companies that want to retain their current customers while winning over new prospects from competitors.