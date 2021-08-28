Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

A Call-to-Action in pure HTML and CSS

By Atul Prajapati
Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Started learning Web Development again from scratch, sharing my journey and knowledge in the form of blog articles.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

494
Followers
8K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Html#Web Development#Css#Blog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Computersgitconnected.com

Pure CSS Hamburger Menu

Have you ever come to the situation where you need a hamburger menu icon for your website, but don’t want to import the entire library? Or have you ever wondered how a hamburger icon is built? Well, if you do then you are at the right place! In this tutorial, we will go over how you can build your own hamburger menu from scratch using pure CSS. No additional Javascript or external libraries will be needed. By the end of this tutorial you will at least be able to build three hamburger menus with different animations.
Coding & Programmingfreecodecamp.org

HTML Font – CSS Font Family Example (Serif and Sans Serif Characters)

Choosing the right font is an important first step in making your website usable and accessible. How text is formatted affects how readable your designs and webpages are. You can modify how your HTML text appears in many ways using CSS. You can select the type of font you want to use, whether it's bold or not, how big it is, and you can even change the color and add different spacing or decorations to it.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Pure CSS Float On Hover Effect

This story was first published on coffeeclass.io (https://www.coffeeclass.io/snippets/make-div-float-up-hover-css). Read the story there for code syntax highlighting and interactive examples. In this step by step snippet, you will learn how to add a simple css hover animation to a HTML element. Both of these styles are optional and subjective. When the...
Posted by
CyberBotMachines

HTML table indent

If you want to do an entire HTML table indent then all you have to do is margin-left on a table element and that's it. (how to indent specific rows is covered in the next section)
Coding & ProgrammingCSS-Tricks

CSS Pseudo Commas

A bonafide CSS trick if there ever was one! @ShadowShahriar created a CodePen demo that uses pseudo-elements to place commas between list items that are displayed inline, and the result is a natural-looking complete sentence with proper punctuation. How it works. The trick? First, it’s to make an unordered list...
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

Basics of Functions in JS

I m a self learnt Node JS Developer from India. How to Declare Variables in Javascript: Let Vs. Var Vs. Const by @sankalp1122. Adding the Social Media Share Buttons Component to an Angular Application by @rodrigokamada. How Content Creators are Powering a Lucrative Niche in Consumer Finance by @cyberguyesq. Join...
Computerssoftpedia.com

Live editor for CSS, Less & Sass

Is a helpful browser enhancer for those who write CSS, Less, or Sass and need to insert live modifications that are applied instantly. This extension is part of a bigger open-source project; thus, Live editor for CSS, Less & Sass is an instrument that is available for all major browser solutions (Chrome, Firefox, Opera, or Edge). .Moreover, the current browser enhancer is pretty small in size and has a minimal impact on your system resources.
Softwaresoftpedia.com

Ron's HTML Cleaner 2021.08.17.0819

Creating or editing HTML content can be a tedious activity, mainly because it involves various lines of code that you need to keep track of, in order to maintain an optimal format. However, relying on third-party software, such as Ron's HTML Cleaner, can simplify your work by performing checks, cleaning and formatting your document without efforts.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Upgrading MySQL 5.5 to MySQL 8: A Step by Step Guide

It is one of the dogmas that upgrading freeware libraries (like MySQL, Gstreamer, or LibNice) to a higher version will always be a hassle. No one wants the pain as the appreciation is not much as compared to the efforts required. This article breaks such dogmas for MySQL, providing information to help upgrade MySQL 5.5 (one of the most stable releases) to MySQL 8.
Coding & Programmingfreecodecamp.org

CSS Font Color – How to Style Text in HTML

Setting text color on a website you're building might be confusing at first. But in this article, you'll learn how to do it. In CSS, the background-color property is pretty straightforward for setting the background color of anything. So what if you want to set the foreground color of something...
JobsPosted by
HackerNoon

Rational Software Engineer: How to Find a Dream Job

I am a software engineer who geeks on learning, using a scientific approach to solve problems, and optimizing my performance. During my work as a software engineer, I tried to understand what can make the process of finding a new job more smooth and less error-prone. I feel like I’ve gained some insights into this topic, which may be useful for others as well. In this article, I will share a few recommendations that help me to go through the job search process and identify whether a company is a good place to work.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

Using the Spread Operator in JavaScript

This article will cover the spread operator and how you can use them in your day-to-day JavaScript programming. This article assumes you have some familiarity with coding in the JavaScript ecosystem. Prerequisites. We will be using a code example from a previous post - How to Use Rest Parameters in...
Cell PhonesPosted by
HackerNoon

React Native is The Perfect Choice for Your Next Mobile App: Here's Why

Facebook founded React Native, a Javascript framework based on React, in 2015. It has since evolved to be the perfect choice for building mobile and hybrid apps. The technology combines the benefits of Javascript and Native APIs, giving off an amazing combination of scalability, portability and performance. The tools are uncannily similar to Xcode and Android Studio, so if you have knowledge of those, then it would be easier to work. Developers with good knowledge of JS and React can easily start working on iOS and Android apps.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Top 12 React Datepickers to Consider for Your Next Web Dev Project

Datepickers are important just because they help to select a date from a calendar and/or time from a time range. A React Datepicker is a widget that allows the end-user to see and select days, months, years, etc., from the calendar. It also sometimes includes the possibility of choosing both date and time or only time. The Advantages of using a React datepicker include the ability to set or choose the date with only a mouse. The process of creating a simple React DatePicker consists of the following stages: Creating a new React App;Installing Datepicky in React App, installing Bootstrap UI Framework; adding the third and adding the.
Small Businessdatasciencecentral.com

Hire A Python Developer - How To Select The Best Developers

You can always hire Python programmers who are very proficient in developing web applications for small and medium-sized businesses. Also, avail the outstanding services provided by brilliant Python programmers who have mastered the art of creating apps for enterprises and financial industries. They are best for creating custom apps that can make any small business achieve utmost success. This ensures that your app gets more visibility online to gain maximum revenue. As they are experts in programming, you can be assured of a better user experience and a higher level of app functionality.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

Top 9 Tips to Improve React Performance

In React, function components and `React.PureComponent` provide two different ways of optimizing React apps at the component level. Function components prevent constructing class instances while reducing the overall bundle size as it minifies better than classes. Memoization is an optimization technique used primarily to speed up computer programs by storing the results of expensive function calls and returning the cached result when the same inputs occur again. Lazy Loading React Components is a new function that allows you to load react components lazily through code without help from libraries.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

7 VS Code Extensions for Frontend Developers

A list of Visual Studio Code extensions that help frontend developers increase their productivity by at least 10 to 20%. Sourcery for Python is like a personal assistant that gives coding tips on the fly. Stepsize is an issue tracker inside your editor for managing technical debt and maintenance issues. Quokka.js is a quick playground for prototyping code, which serves as a handy tool and you can access it from the Vode’s command palette. It also comes with a Pro version that offers more functionality like checking for duplicate code sections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy