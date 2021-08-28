A Call-to-Action in pure HTML and CSS

Have you ever come to the situation where you need a hamburger menu icon for your website, but don’t want to import the entire library? Or have you ever wondered how a hamburger icon is built? Well, if you do then you are at the right place! In this tutorial, we will go over how you can build your own hamburger menu from scratch using pure CSS. No additional Javascript or external libraries will be needed. By the end of this tutorial you will at least be able to build three hamburger menus with different animations.