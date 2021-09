NFL scouts know his name and wondered if Lindenwood University linebacker Drew Seers might be interested in leaving school early. But he never really gave it much thought. “It’s flattering to hear that kind of talk, but I know another year of development is what I need,” the 23-year-old out of Parkway West High said. “And on top of that, my teammates and I have a real feeling of unfinished business after the way our last season ended.”