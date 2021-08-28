Raiders find comfort zone against Vikings: Terry, Kozee post big nights in East Carter win

GRAYSON Opponents should not get too cozy focusing on East Carter star back Charlie Terry.

The Raiders backfield contains several contributors, including an emerging and confident senior quarterback.

Terry ran for three touchdowns and Kanyon Kozee threw for another as East Carter outlasted visiting Rowan County and the raindrops at Steve Womack Field for a 28-8 victory on Friday night.

“We saw him grow at the end of last year,” East Carter coach Tim Champlin said of Kozee. “He has continued to grow and get better. He had a good offseason and worked his tail off. Last week (against Montgomery County), we didn’t have the opportunity to throw some balls that we wanted.

“We only had 4 passing yards last week,” Champlin added. “(Kozee) came out tonight and had over 100 yards. Connor Goodman had some good routes and made some plays. Kanyon looked really good and didn’t get flustered in the pocket. He threw three really good footballs.”

Kozee and Goodman concluded an important late drive for the Raiders. After the Vikings put their first points on the board in the final quarter, East Carter drove the ball deep in Rowan County territory and faced a fourth-and-20.

Kozee zipped the ball to Goodman on a flag route and the senior stretched his 5-foot-11 frame to hit the pylon for a 28-yard TD reception before going out of bounds.

Kozee accumulated 113 passing yards and collected an interception on defense.

“It was one of those nights,” Rowan County coach Kelly Ford said. “I thought we had a little hope there when we scored. We tried the onside, but we didn’t get the kick where we wanted. We had them fourth-and-long and their quarterback made a heck of a throw.”

The score allowed the Raiders to grab the momentum back.

“We got flowing and we felt like we were able to control the tempo,” Champlin said, “and do what we wanted as far as time management.”

East Carter (2-0) fumbled its opening possession, but capitalized on the next march down the field. Terry found a hole between the tackles, spun around a defender and glided into the end zone with his first touchdown run early in the second quarter.

Kozee and Goodman hooked up for a 50-yard pass play down the sideline later in the stanza. The catch assisted Terry to find paydirt again with a 9-yard TD run and the Raiders held a 12-0 halftime lead.

Terry tallied the football version of a hat trick with a 30-yard scoring sprint midway through the third quarter. The drive started near midfield after Rowan County came up short on a fake punt.

Terry finished with 109 yards on 17 carries. Nikk Barnett and Isaac Boggs will also factor into the East Carter running attack.

“We knew going into this game that we needed to spread it out a little bit,” Champlin said. “People are going to key on Charlie. Sometimes we have to use him as a decoy, and we have good enough backs that we are able to do that.”

Cole Wallace rushed for 182 yards and scored on a 1-yard plunge in the fourth quarter to close the Rowan County deficit. The senior eclipsed the 5,000-yard mark for his career, but he had to earn his real estate against the Raiders.

“It was our goal going into this game,” Champlin said. “We have preached it all week. We have to contain (Wallace). He is one of those kids that is going to look for creases. If you don’t fill gaps, he will bust through them. Our kids did a really good job on him. We did a good job of staying patient. We gave him no open windows, and when they got there, they did everything they could to tackle him. He is hard to tackle.”

The Vikings were whistled for 12 penalties for 100 yards. Ford said Rowan County has to focus on the little things that can determine the outcome.

“We obviously didn’t play to our potential,” Ford said. “Our preparation wasn’t very good this week. We didn’t play good team ball tonight.

“We have done so many good things offensively and penalties are just killing us. Every time we get something going, a dumb penalty would take us out of the drive. ... We have to get better blocking up front and staying on blocks.”

East Carter will not play its next scheduled game against Estill County on Friday. Carter County Schools announced they will be virtual next week and put a temporary halt on extracurricular activities through Sept. 3.

“We will treat it like a bye,” Champlin said. “We will get better this week and try to move forward. It’s great for momentum, our team and our community to get these two wins and move in a positive direction.”

ROWAN CO. 0 0 0 8 — 8

E. CARTER 0 12 8 8 — 28

SECOND QUARTER

EC—Charlie Terry 17 run (run failed) 10:42

EC—Terry 9 run (run failed) 6:12

THIRD QUARTER

EC—Terry 30 run (Terry run) 7:59

FOURTH QUARTER

RC—Cole Wallace 1 run (Rocky Miller run) 7:55

EC—Connor Goodman 28 pass from Kanyon Kozee (Isaac Boggs run) 4:15

RC EC

First Downs 14 17

Rushes-Yards 32-190 36-172

Comp-Att-Int 12-24-1 4-5-0

Passing Yards 74 113

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-3

Punts-Avg. 2-19 1-26

Penalties-Yards 12-100 9-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rowan County rushing: Wallace 22-182, Menard 5-11, Miller 5-(-3).

East Carter rushing: Terry 17-109, E. Goodman 1-(-1), Barnett 7-27, Kiser 3-37, Carter 1-1, Hall 1-1, Bernardo 1-(-8), Boggs 4-22, Team 1-(-12).

Rowan County passing: Menard 12 of 21 for 74 yards, Watson 0 of 3 for 0 yards.

East Carter passing: Kozee 4 of 5 for 113 yards.

Rowan County receiving: Hayes 1-4, Wallace 5-27, Raines 6-43.

East Carter receiving: Terry 2-10, C. Goodman 3-103.