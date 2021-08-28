Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Raiders find comfort zone against Vikings: Terry, Kozee post big nights in East Carter win

By Matthew Sparks
Posted by 
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6pow_0bfc5AqL00

GRAYSON Opponents should not get too cozy focusing on East Carter star back Charlie Terry.

The Raiders backfield contains several contributors, including an emerging and confident senior quarterback.

Terry ran for three touchdowns and Kanyon Kozee threw for another as East Carter outlasted visiting Rowan County and the raindrops at Steve Womack Field for a 28-8 victory on Friday night.

“We saw him grow at the end of last year,” East Carter coach Tim Champlin said of Kozee. “He has continued to grow and get better. He had a good offseason and worked his tail off. Last week (against Montgomery County), we didn’t have the opportunity to throw some balls that we wanted.

“We only had 4 passing yards last week,” Champlin added. “(Kozee) came out tonight and had over 100 yards. Connor Goodman had some good routes and made some plays. Kanyon looked really good and didn’t get flustered in the pocket. He threw three really good footballs.”

Kozee and Goodman concluded an important late drive for the Raiders. After the Vikings put their first points on the board in the final quarter, East Carter drove the ball deep in Rowan County territory and faced a fourth-and-20.

Kozee zipped the ball to Goodman on a flag route and the senior stretched his 5-foot-11 frame to hit the pylon for a 28-yard TD reception before going out of bounds.

Kozee accumulated 113 passing yards and collected an interception on defense.

“It was one of those nights,” Rowan County coach Kelly Ford said. “I thought we had a little hope there when we scored. We tried the onside, but we didn’t get the kick where we wanted. We had them fourth-and-long and their quarterback made a heck of a throw.”

The score allowed the Raiders to grab the momentum back.

“We got flowing and we felt like we were able to control the tempo,” Champlin said, “and do what we wanted as far as time management.”

East Carter (2-0) fumbled its opening possession, but capitalized on the next march down the field. Terry found a hole between the tackles, spun around a defender and glided into the end zone with his first touchdown run early in the second quarter.

Kozee and Goodman hooked up for a 50-yard pass play down the sideline later in the stanza. The catch assisted Terry to find paydirt again with a 9-yard TD run and the Raiders held a 12-0 halftime lead.

Terry tallied the football version of a hat trick with a 30-yard scoring sprint midway through the third quarter. The drive started near midfield after Rowan County came up short on a fake punt.

Terry finished with 109 yards on 17 carries. Nikk Barnett and Isaac Boggs will also factor into the East Carter running attack.

“We knew going into this game that we needed to spread it out a little bit,” Champlin said. “People are going to key on Charlie. Sometimes we have to use him as a decoy, and we have good enough backs that we are able to do that.”

Cole Wallace rushed for 182 yards and scored on a 1-yard plunge in the fourth quarter to close the Rowan County deficit. The senior eclipsed the 5,000-yard mark for his career, but he had to earn his real estate against the Raiders.

“It was our goal going into this game,” Champlin said. “We have preached it all week. We have to contain (Wallace). He is one of those kids that is going to look for creases. If you don’t fill gaps, he will bust through them. Our kids did a really good job on him. We did a good job of staying patient. We gave him no open windows, and when they got there, they did everything they could to tackle him. He is hard to tackle.”

The Vikings were whistled for 12 penalties for 100 yards. Ford said Rowan County has to focus on the little things that can determine the outcome.

“We obviously didn’t play to our potential,” Ford said. “Our preparation wasn’t very good this week. We didn’t play good team ball tonight.

“We have done so many good things offensively and penalties are just killing us. Every time we get something going, a dumb penalty would take us out of the drive. ... We have to get better blocking up front and staying on blocks.”

East Carter will not play its next scheduled game against Estill County on Friday. Carter County Schools announced they will be virtual next week and put a temporary halt on extracurricular activities through Sept. 3.

“We will treat it like a bye,” Champlin said. “We will get better this week and try to move forward. It’s great for momentum, our team and our community to get these two wins and move in a positive direction.”

(606) 326-2654 |

ROWAN CO. 0 0 0 8 — 8

E. CARTER 0 12 8 8 — 28

SECOND QUARTER

EC—Charlie Terry 17 run (run failed) 10:42

EC—Terry 9 run (run failed) 6:12

THIRD QUARTER

EC—Terry 30 run (Terry run) 7:59

FOURTH QUARTER

RC—Cole Wallace 1 run (Rocky Miller run) 7:55

EC—Connor Goodman 28 pass from Kanyon Kozee (Isaac Boggs run) 4:15

RC EC

First Downs 14 17

Rushes-Yards 32-190 36-172

Comp-Att-Int 12-24-1 4-5-0

Passing Yards 74 113

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-3

Punts-Avg. 2-19 1-26

Penalties-Yards 12-100 9-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rowan County rushing: Wallace 22-182, Menard 5-11, Miller 5-(-3).

East Carter rushing: Terry 17-109, E. Goodman 1-(-1), Barnett 7-27, Kiser 3-37, Carter 1-1, Hall 1-1, Bernardo 1-(-8), Boggs 4-22, Team 1-(-12).

Rowan County passing: Menard 12 of 21 for 74 yards, Watson 0 of 3 for 0 yards.

East Carter passing: Kozee 4 of 5 for 113 yards.

Rowan County receiving: Hayes 1-4, Wallace 5-27, Raines 6-43.

East Carter receiving: Terry 2-10, C. Goodman 3-103.

Comments / 0

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Ashland, KY
2K+
Followers
119
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Comfort Zone#Real Estate#American Football#Td#Ford#Ec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings waive two more players

With August comes roster cuts, and the Vikings have wasted no time figuring out how to trim down the team. Minnesota made two more roster moves on Sunday, waiving WR Warren Jackson and CB Dylan Mabin. That puts the Vikings’ roster at 83 players currently. The two cutdown deadlines remaining...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLAOL Corp

Raiders Reportedly Releasing Former First Round Pick

Just a few months ago, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. After leaving the Raiders for one year with the Cleveland Browns, Joseph eventually made his return to the team. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval.
NFLchatsports.com

What in the world are the Minnesota Vikings thinking?

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced on Wednesday that some of the team’s starters are going to play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday. Two weeks ago, the Minnesota Vikings decided to sit 30 of their top players out for their first 2021 preseason game against the Denver Broncos.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Minnesota Vikings cut two former starters for final roster

The Minnesota Vikings cut two veterans in pass rusher Everson Griffen and running back Ameer Abdullah. Griffen was signed just a week ago after spending the 2020 season in Dallas and with the Lions. Prior to the 2020 season, Griffen spent ten seasons in Minnesota. Tom Pelissero of the NFL...
NFLBleacher Report

Everson Griffen Agrees to New Vikings Contract 1 Day After Being Released

Everson Griffen is sticking with the Minnesota Vikings after all. The team re-signed the veteran defensive end Wednesday, one day after releasing him. According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Vikings "needed the roster spot for a day to make other moves, but as expected, Griffen's back." The Vikings...
NFLYardbarker

Raiders Made The Right Call Keeping QB Nathan Peterman

After this preseason, most Las Vegas Raiders fans probably saw enough of the “Peter Man.” However, there is actually some value in keeping him on the roster. Let’s first address the question of whether or not it makes sense to keep three quarterbacks on the roster. This really comes down to Marcus Mariota’s availability. He has a history of not being able to stay healthy. Plus, there’s a lot of speculation that the Raiders have a package for him this year, so he could see some action in games without Derek Carr getting injured. That puts him even more at risk.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Raiders Place LB Nick Morrow, RB Jalen Richard On IR

The Raiders are placing four players on IR. Running back Jalen Richard, linebacker Nick Morrow, and defensive backs Keisean Nixon and Javin White will be shelved for at least the first three weeks of the season, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero (via Twitter). To take the open roster spots, the team has signed offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and re-signed both tight end Derek Carrier and safety Dallin Leavitt. (via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez on Twitter).
NFLmooresvilletribune.com

Jaylin Neal scores four TDs in Vikings 51-7 win over Raiders

When Eric Rees applied for the head coaching job at South Iredell over the summer, he had done his homework. Before he was handed the keys to the Vikings’ program, he knew exactly the kind of players he was getting, and one in particular made him very excited. “One of...
NFLwylienews.com

Raiders down Vikings in final minute

Down by six points within the final minute, a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Terrell Washington Jr. became the difference-maker, as the Raiders went on to win 29-28. “Success is always good, but I think we need to learn more about the process of [winning],” Gold said. “I’d rather lose a game but get better fundamentally. We’ll have to go back to the film and see if we got better. We have to improve every week, and make sure we’re doing the best we can to succeed.”
NFLNBC Sports

Tutu Atwell got plenty of work last night against the Raiders

The Rams have many exciting players. The newest player creating the most excitement and anticipation is receiver Tutu Atwell. A second-round pick (and the first pick in 2021 for the never-first-rounders Rams), Atwell got plenty of work on Saturday night against the Raiders. Participating in 70 offensive snaps (92 percent), Atwell was targeted 13 times, Atwell had eight catches for 46 yards.
NFLThe Free Press

Dudley: Vikings might be competent at line of scrimmage

Six weeks ago, I thought I was the pessimistic one when it came to the Vikings. How the times have changed. Training camp generally tends to bring more good news than bad with players always “clicking,” or “being in great shape.”. While we’ve heard some stories of that nature out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy