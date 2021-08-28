Weddell Sea

The separation from Pangea formed an ocean. Could it be that there weren’t any others?. The theory of plate tectonics, which became established in the 1950s, revolutionized the way the world map was viewed with its watertight separations of water and land. Pioneers such as the German meteorologist Alfred Wegener and the South African geologist Alexander du Toit used evidence such as the adaptation of the coastlines of South America and Africa and the presence of similar rocks and fossils on the two continents and hypothesized that these two masses existed until about 130 years ago Unified in a single continent, Pangea, millions of years ago. The discovery of the split of Pangea from the Jurassic period, which gave birth to a new ocean, the Atlantic, spawned the idea that the continental masses move over time in an eternal dance of the continents, the oceans opening and closing the creation caused new mountain ranges in which two continental masses collided.