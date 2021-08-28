Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Weddell Sea

worldatlas.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weddell Sea is an extension of the Southern Ocean located between West Antarctica’s Antarctic Peninsula and East Antarctica’s Coats Land. The heavily iced sea contains the Weddell Gyre and is part of an area claimed by Argentina, Britain, and Chile. The Weddell Sea is covered almost entirely by dense ice throughout the year, restricting the ships to the northwestern part. The sea was initially known as George IV Sea and was renamed Weddell Sea in 1900 in honor of James Weddell, who was the first person to discover the sea in 1823. The sea covers about 2.8 million square kilometers, making it the Southern Ocean’s largest sea.

www.worldatlas.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Shackleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weddell Sea#Sea Ice#Scotia Sea#Humpback Whales#Filchner Ronne Ice Shelf#Filchner Ronner Ice Shelf#British#Russian#Swedish#Argentine#Crabeater Seals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Argentina
Related
Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
AstronomyEos

Satellites Allow Scientists to Dive into Milky Seas

For centuries, sailors have reported sightings of large patches of glowing oceans, stretching like snowfields from horizon to horizon. The ephemeral phenomenon, incidents of which can grow larger than some states, has long evaded close examination by scientists. But now, thanks to a little assistance from space, researchers may finally be able to dive into these milky seas.
Earth Sciencescitechdaily.com

Russian Arctic Losing Billions of Tons of Ice Each Year As Climate Warms

Glaciers and ice caps in two archipelagos in the Russian Arctic are losing enough meltwater to fill nearly five million Olympic-size swimming pools each year, research shows. Satellite data suggests that the amount of ice lost between 2010 and 2018 would put an area the size of the Netherlands under seven feet of water.
EnvironmentEos

The Challenges of Forecasting Small, But Mighty, Polar Lows

Sailors in Scandinavian countries have told tales about dangerous encounters with small, intense storms since time immemorial. These maritime storms, known as polar lows, are believed to have claimed many small boats in North Atlantic waters [Rasmussen and Turner, 2003]. In a recent case in October 2001, strong winds associated with a polar low that developed near the Norwegian island of Vannøya capsized a boat, causing the death of one of its two crew members.
SciencePosted by
Space.com

Scientists are using new satellite tech to find glow-in-the-dark milky seas of maritime lore

"The whole appearance of the ocean was like a plain covered with snow. There was scarce a cloud in the heavens, yet the sky … appeared as black as if a storm was raging. The scene was one of awful grandeur, the sea having turned to phosphorus, and the heavens being hung in blackness, and the stars going out, seemed to indicate that all nature was preparing for that last grand conflagration which we are taught to believe is to annihilate this material world." – Captain Kingman of the American clipper ship Shooting Star, offshore of Java, Indonesia, 1854.
ScienceSmithonian

Scientists Discover What May Be the World’s Northernmost Island

While on an expedition to collect samples from northern Greenland, a team of Arctic researchers from Denmark fortuitously ended up on an uncharted island they say is the northernmost island in the world, the Associated Press reports. The tiny island off the coast of Greeland is a bit smaller than an American football field at 98 feet wide by 197 feet wide, and rises 10 to 13 feet above sea level, according to a statement.
ScienceSentinel

When the Sertão was sea – basic science

The separation from Pangea formed an ocean. Could it be that there weren’t any others?. The theory of plate tectonics, which became established in the 1950s, revolutionized the way the world map was viewed with its watertight separations of water and land. Pioneers such as the German meteorologist Alfred Wegener and the South African geologist Alexander du Toit used evidence such as the adaptation of the coastlines of South America and Africa and the presence of similar rocks and fossils on the two continents and hypothesized that these two masses existed until about 130 years ago Unified in a single continent, Pangea, millions of years ago. The discovery of the split of Pangea from the Jurassic period, which gave birth to a new ocean, the Atlantic, spawned the idea that the continental masses move over time in an eternal dance of the continents, the oceans opening and closing the creation caused new mountain ranges in which two continental masses collided.
SciencePublic Radio International PRI

The science of Arctic sea ice

Sea ice coverage last month in the Arctic was the lowest ever recorded in July. And the UN climate assessment released earlier this month found that the last decade was more ice-free than any other period in the past 1,000 years. Reporter Brett Simpson visited the Norwegian Polar Institute north of the Arctic circle to see some of that ice, and learn what those changes mean to the region.
Australiaworldatlas.com

Arafura Sea

The Arafura Sea is a marginal sea of the western Pacific Ocean located between Australia and New Guinea Island. The sea covers a surface area of approximately 650,000 square kilometers and connects to the Coral Sea through the Torres Strait. This shallow sea first appeared in George W Earl’s writing in 1837 titled “Sailing Direction for the Arafura Sea.” Its name is derived from a Portuguese corrupt word “Alfores,” which loosely translates to “free men.” According to some people, the name could mean “mountain people.” Arafura is an important sea for the Australians and Indonesians living near its coast because of its rich fishery resources.
Agricultureworldatlas.com

Bothnian Sea

The Bothnian Sea, known in Finland as Selkämeri and in Sweden as Bottenhavet, is a sub-basin of the Baltic Sea and a sea in the Gulf of Bothnia, located between Finland and Sweden. In Swedish, the sea’s name is derived from two words, “botten,” meaning “bay” and “hav,” for “sea,” combined to form bay-sea. The sea’s Finnish name translates to “open stretch of water.” The Bothnian Sea links the Bothnian Bay to the Baltic Proper and is home to the Bothnian National Park. It is an important source of livelihood for the people living in the cities along its coast and a prime location for swimming, hiking, scuba diving, snorkeling, and birdwatching.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
WorldNature.com

Resurgence initiation and subsolidus eruption of cold carapace of warm magma at Toba Caldera, Sumatra

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 185 (2021) Cite this article. Supervolcanoes like Toba Caldera, Sumatra, produce the largest eruptions on Earth. However, the magmatic conditions and processes during the period of recovery after catastrophic supereruptions, known as resurgence, are poorly understood. Here we use Bayesian statistical analysis and inverse thermal history modelling of feldspar argon-argon and zircon uranium-thorium/helium ages to investigate resurgence after the 74-thousand-year-old Youngest Toba Tuff eruption. We identify a discordance of up to around 13.6 thousand years between older feldspar and younger zircon ages. Our modelling suggests cold storage of feldspar antecrysts prior to eruption for a maximum duration of around 5 and 13 thousand years at between 280 °C and 500 °C. We propose that the solidified carapace of remnant magma after the Youngest Toba Tuff eruption erupted in a subsolidus state, without being thermally remobilized or rejuvenated. Our study indicates that resurgent uplift and volcanism initiated approximately 5 thousand years after the climactic caldera forming supereruption.
Earth SciencePhys.org

Global warming threatens the existence of an Arctic oasis

The University of Helsinki's Environmental Change Research Unit (ECRU) took part in an international study investigating the millennia-long history of the most important oasis in the Arctic and the potential effects of climate change on its future. The North Water Polynya is an area of year-round open water located between...
EnvironmentScience Friday

What Happens If Atlantic Ocean Currents Cease To Churn?

Early last month, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest report. It was a grim document, concluding that global warming had already set in motion irreversible levels of sea level rise, along with other changes that are threatening lives and health around the globe. The report focused in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy