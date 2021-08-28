Weddell Sea
The Weddell Sea is an extension of the Southern Ocean located between West Antarctica’s Antarctic Peninsula and East Antarctica’s Coats Land. The heavily iced sea contains the Weddell Gyre and is part of an area claimed by Argentina, Britain, and Chile. The Weddell Sea is covered almost entirely by dense ice throughout the year, restricting the ships to the northwestern part. The sea was initially known as George IV Sea and was renamed Weddell Sea in 1900 in honor of James Weddell, who was the first person to discover the sea in 1823. The sea covers about 2.8 million square kilometers, making it the Southern Ocean’s largest sea.www.worldatlas.com
