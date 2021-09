The Kansas State soccer team traveled to Clarksville, Tennessee, on Friday to play its first away game of the season against Austin Peay. K-State dominated from the opening whistle, scoring in the seventh minute off a corner for the second consecutive game. A corner cross from sophomore forward Maddie Weichel put the ball right in the middle of the box for junior Jesse Loren. Loren headed the ball right above the goalkeeper’s reach to give the Wildcats an early 1-0 lead.