Arizona Sports Betting Get $650+ Amount Free When You Register Before Launch

Arizona sports betting was first legalized in April 2021 and is now expected to launch in time for the start of the NFL season on September 9. Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) will also launch on August 28 as Arizona joins the many states that have launched DFS gaming. Account registration for sportsbooks can also begin on August 28. The major sports betting providers offer lucrative pre-registration offers for customers who sign up for an account before the launch of sports betting in the state. Details follow on the pre-registration offers from DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM.