Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints vs Cardinals Preseason Finale Canceled Due to Hurricane Ida

By davidgrubb
1037thegame.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Hurricane Ida closing in on the Louisiana coastline, and expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints have announced that they have canceled their final preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. It was scheduled for a noon kickoff at the Caesar’s Superdome. The Saints said in a...

1037thegame.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Weather#Hurricane Ida#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Arizona Cardinals#Homeland Security#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald reveals plan for 2021 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is currently a free agent with the NFL regular season right around the corner. With Fitzgerald remaining unsigned and staying silent all offseason about his next move, the Cardinals greatest wideout of all-time revealed his plan on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go,” with Jim Gray. “For now,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals add former Falcons running back to their 2021 roster

The Arizona Cardinals have decided to sign running back Ito Smith, who spent the 2020 season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Things appear to be set at the top of the running back depth chart for the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2021 season. Chase Edmonds is expected...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 reasons why LA Rams claim waived QB Josh Rosen

Yep. A quarterback was waived that I can honestly say makes sense for the LA Rams to kick the tires on. I’m talking about a young quarterback named Josh Rosen, a player who has been a bit of a nomad in his first three NFL seasons. Good? Not exactly. But we’ll talk about that later. He just was a guy who happened to be in the wrong position on the wrong team an incredible three times.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

WR Larry Fitzgerald heading back to Cardinals?

Nothing has officially changed as it pertains to the future of 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The veteran who turns 38 years old at the end of this month remains a free agent but, by all accounts, is welcome to re-sign with the Arizona Cardinals at any point assuming he wants to pursue winning a Super Bowl ring one last time.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Makes Admission About His Football Future

Larry Fitzgerald still hasn’t made an official decision on whether he’ll play for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. With less than a month until Week 1 of the season, it is looking pretty unlikely that he’ll suit up, at least at the start of the year. The 37-year old is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Announce Signing Of Former First-Round WR

On Friday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of several players to their practice squad roster. In addition to the activation of cornerback Robert Alford from the COVID-19 list, the Cardinals signed linebacker Ron’Dell Carter, cornerback Rasul Douglas, CB Antonio Hamilton, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, DL Jonathan Ledbetter and offensive lineman Michal Menet.
NFLPopculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Patrick Peterson Married a Doctor & Named Their Daughter After Peyton Manning

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was born to be a football player. He’s related to four former pros: Santana Moss, Sinorice Moss, Bryant McFadden and Walter McFadden. Peterson also grew up in South Florida, a veritable breeding ground for football stars. He’s married to a holistic doctor who understands the...
NFLwgno.com

Cardinals-Saints kickoff canceled as Ida threatens Louisiana

UPDATE: Aug. 27, 4:45 p.m. — The New Orleans Saints announced that the pre-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals has been canceled. The New Orleans Saints announced Friday, Aug. 27 that due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast region that the team’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals has been canceled. The game, which was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug 28 was moved to noon at the Caesars Superdome. Due to the intensification of the hurricane throughout the day and after the most recent tropical update, the team’s leadership has made the decision in the best interests of all personnel that may have been directly and indirectly affected by the storm. This announcement comes after constant communications with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, Governor Edwards leading state officials and the National Football League. The team encourages all residents of the region to take precautionary measures to remain safe throughout the impending hurricane. The Saints will be in communication with season ticket account holders regarding applicable refunds and/or credits to their season ticket accounts.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Predicting the final record for the 2021 Arizona Cardinals

As the Arizona Cardinals ready themselves for the third season of Kliff Kingsbury’s regime, they must make the playoffs. After going 1-1 in preseason that Mother Nature decided to end early, can the Arizona Cardinals end their playoff drought after six seasons? A lot has come into question for the team. From Kyler Murray‘s ” I can do without” approach to the preseason to Zaven Collins getting the starting role.
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Justin Pugh reinstated off Covid-19 reserve list for Arizona Cardinals

Tempe, AZ – The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has activated offensive lineman Justin Pugh from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Pugh was outspoken about the NFL’s lack of testing for those who are vaccinated. Hey @NFL we need daily testing for vaccinated and non vaccinated players. I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy