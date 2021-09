Ottavino picked up the save Saturday in an extra-innings win over Cleveland after recording the final two outs of the game. He allowed one hit and struck out one. The veteran reliever entered the game with one out in the 10th inning after Martin Perez had a wild outing -- he loaded the bases and struck out Bobby Bradley before allowing Ottavino to close things out. While he allowed an unearned run following an RBI single from Oscar Mercado, he also struck out Austin Hedges and retired Andres Gimenez on a groundout to pick up his 10th save of the season. He has gone 10-for-14 in save chances while also recording 20 holds to the tune of a 3.51 ERA, so Ottavino should remain one of Boston's top late-inning arms in the final weeks of the regular season.