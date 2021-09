Walmart's first PS5 and Xbox Series X restock on Wednesday has sold out, but you have another chance to snag either console this evening. The retailer has confirmed to CNET that it will restock the PS5 and Xbox Series X this evening at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET), and as usual, stock will be released in 10-minute waves. That means you don't want to give up too quickly -- keep trying until the listing actually says "sold out" (or you get an error page), and make sure you're already logged in to your Walmart account with payment and shipping info up to date.