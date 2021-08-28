Cape Cod News 08/28/2021

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMASHPEE – A motorcycle operator was injured in a crash in Mashpee sometime after 10:30 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Orchard Road. The victim was reported to have sustained injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. Mashpee Police are investigating…. Full Story. ***...

Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Falmouth, MAcapecodtimes.com

Cape Cod dodges worst of Tropical Storm Henri

Looks like Cape Cod dodged the worst from Tropical Storm Henri on Sunday. For the most part, forecasted high sustained winds with gusts of up to 50 mph didn't materialize over the region in such intensity, nor did a predicted storm surge. Still, National Weather Service observers Sunday morning clocked a 51 mph wind gust in Mashpee, a 48 mph gust in Wellfleet and a 45 mph gust in West Dennis.
Educationcapecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Lawmaker Calls for Student Mask Mandate

BOSTON – Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran (D-Falmouth) has called for an indoor face covering mandate for children across Massachusetts in school and early education settings. As students prepare to resume classes for the new school year, Moran cited rising coronavirus cases for Massachusetts residents aged 0… .
Chatham, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

A deeper dive into shark tagging on Cape Cod

CHATHAM, Mass. — It’s officially peak white shark season and, on Cape Cod, researchers are studying their every move. Boston 25 joined a group of researchers affiliated with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Tuesday, getting a first-hand look at how sharks were being tagged off the coast of Chatham.
AnimalsThe New Yorker

The Return of White Sharks to Cape Cod

Along with some other things that are too personal to talk about, I am afraid of brown bears, big cats, and white sharks. In the summer, I pretty much confine myself to the Northeast, where I am not likely to encounter any bears except black bears, which don’t frighten me, or any big cats, either. I spend time on Cape Cod, though, where white sharks are plentiful. Articles about shark attacks will sometimes mention that a person is more likely to die in a car accident on the way to the beach, or to have a heart attack on the beach, or to drown in the ocean, than to be killed by a shark. I haven’t ever seen a car accident on the way to the beach or someone have a heart attack or drown, but I saw someone attacked by a shark, in August of 2018, on Longnook Beach, in Truro. And, the following September, a young man in Wellfleet was killed by a shark at Newcomb Hollow, the beach I grew up at.
Accidentscapecoddaily.com

Video: Coast Guard airlifts ill fisherman 130 miles off Cape Cod

AIR STATION CAPE COD – The Coast Guard medevaced a fisherman from a fishing vessel 130 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Sunday. At approximately 12:54 p.m. Coast Guard First District watchstanders received a report from the 65 foot fishing vessel Direction of a crewmember who was experiencing diabetic related conditions, and was requesting assistance. […] The post Video: Coast Guard airlifts ill fisherman 130 miles off Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
EnvironmentCBS 58

Cleanup boats on scene of large Gulf oil spill following Ida

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. The spill, which is ongoing, appears to be coming from a source underwater at an offshore drilling lease about two miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.
Dennis, MAPatriot Ledger

'It was mayhem': Tornado touches down on Cape Cod

DENNIS – A tornado touched down on Cape Cod early Thursday as remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the region, the National Weather Service says. The EF-0 tornado with maximum winds near 75 mph was confirmed in Dennis, the National Weather Service said. The worst damage was reported near the...
Hyannis, NEcapecoddaily.com

Breaking: Man reportedly found shot in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A man was reportedly found shot in Hyannis Monday evening. Initial reports say the victim was found in a car near the intersection of Main and Sea Streets sometime after 9:30 PM. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Barnstable Police have established a crime scene and are investigating […] The post Breaking: Man reportedly found shot in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Yarmouth, MAcapecoddaily.com

Near drowning reported at Yarmouth hotel

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Rescuers rushed to the Tidewater Inn on Route 28 for a report of a near drowning. The victim had been pulled from the hotel’s swimming pool and CPR was being administered when crews arrived. She was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The post Near drowning reported at Yarmouth hotel appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Wellfleet, MAcapecodtimes.com

Curious Cape Cod: The stinky era of pot smugglers

WELLFLEET — I live in Pot Town, USA. Cheech and Chong would be proud! There are three marijuana dispensaries within a couple miles of my house, stuffed with flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges and concentrates. In the mood for edibles? Glug down a potty seltzer or chomp a sneaky snickerdoodle. The...
South Portland, MEmainebiz.biz

South Portland beach reopens as oil spill investigation continues

South Portland's Willard Beach reopened Saturday amid an ongoing investigation into a motor oil spill that prompted authorities to close the popular spot for three days last week. Response operations are being led by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, which has opened an enforcement case without publicly identifying the...
Barnstable, MAUS News and World Report

Police Searching for Assailant After Cape Cod Stabbing

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Police were searching for an assailant after a Cape Cod woman was stabbed so badly that she was transferred by MedFlight to a hospital in Boston, police said Saturday. An officer found the victim with stab wounds screaming for help on the front steps of a...
Hopkinton, NYehop.org

Weekly News Roundup – 08/22/2021

Main Street Corridor Project – Weekly Update • Covid-19 Update and precautions • Independent Thoughts: Library highlights part of Hopkinton’s Black history • School Committee votes unanimously to start school year with universal mask policy • Board of Health recommends masks in Hopkinton schools • Nasrullah’s ascension sign of town’s diversity • Retiring Fire Chief Slaman born for job: ‘Something in my DNA’ • Hopkinton is latest community to use CPA funds for COVID-19 housing help • Support Civic Engagement: Please Donate to our Marathon Runner – Reilly McGreen • Trash & Recycling Calendar • Sign Up for Town Emails.
Massachusetts Statecapecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Shark Research Program Receives Funding Boost

PROVINCETOWN – The Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown has received major funding from the National Park Service and the State of Massachusetts to establish a new Shark Ecology Research Program. The CCS received funding from the National Park Service and the State of Massachusetts, respectively totaling $386,000 and… .
Barnstable County, MAcapecod.com

COVID-19 Testing to Resume at Cape Cod Fairgrounds

BARNSTABLE- Starting today, the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment will resume free COVID-19 testing at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds. Drive-through testing will take place on Thursdays and Sunday from 4-6:00 p.m. at the East Gate off Rt. 151 near Ashumet Rd. Those who are interested can register online...
Barnstable, MAcapecoddaily.com

Barnstable, MA Town News

Below are the latest news articles mentioning Barnstable from all the local Cape Cod news sources. Most of these stories should be related to the town of Barnstable, MA on Cape Cod. Cape Sees Additional COVID-19 Death, One More Case ». Tuesday September 22, 2020 - 5:38:39 pm | via...
Nantucket, MAcapecoddaily.com

Coast Guard assisting fishing vessel 110 miles off Nantucket taking on water

NANTUCKET – The Coast Guard responded to a call for help 110 miles east of Nantucket Thursday. The fishing vessel Donny C reported they were taking on water. The Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba arrived on scene and assisted with dewatering pumps which were being utilized to manage flooding onboard. CGC ESCANABA is escorting F/V Donny […] The post Coast Guard assisting fishing vessel 110 miles off Nantucket taking on water appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Societycapecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Canal Day to be held on September 18

BUZZARDS BAY – The Cape Cod Canal Day Festival makes its return on Saturday, September 18 from 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. at Buzzards Bay Park on the Cape Cod Canal. “We are thrilled to bring back the festival this year and look forward to seeing lots of patrons come and enjoy our local food trucks, craft […] The… .

