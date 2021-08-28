Cape Cod News 08/28/2021

Along with some other things that are too personal to talk about, I am afraid of brown bears, big cats, and white sharks. In the summer, I pretty much confine myself to the Northeast, where I am not likely to encounter any bears except black bears, which don’t frighten me, or any big cats, either. I spend time on Cape Cod, though, where white sharks are plentiful. Articles about shark attacks will sometimes mention that a person is more likely to die in a car accident on the way to the beach, or to have a heart attack on the beach, or to drown in the ocean, than to be killed by a shark. I haven’t ever seen a car accident on the way to the beach or someone have a heart attack or drown, but I saw someone attacked by a shark, in August of 2018, on Longnook Beach, in Truro. And, the following September, a young man in Wellfleet was killed by a shark at Newcomb Hollow, the beach I grew up at.