Emergency drills good for W. Virginia
Beginning Friday, the Mountain State began hosting for the first time Vigilant Guard, a Federal Emergency Management Agency exercise co-sponsored by the U.S. Northern Command and National Guard Bureau. West Virginia National Guard and state Emergency Management Division officials welcomed more than 300 military personnel, public-safety first responders, private sector partners, and volunteers from across the country for the effort. International partners from Qatar, Peru, and Oman were expected to be on hand, too.www.reviewonline.com
