Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pandemic bottlenecks uncork CT beverage company's push for canned 'mocktails'

By Alexander Soule
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving spent the bulk of his career focused on what was going into the bottle of SoBe and other beverage brands, Norm Snyder found himself with a new problem last year after joining Reed’s — the bottles themselves, as shipment costs rocketed up 70 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic. That...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Polar Beverages#Golf#Soda#South Norwalk#Freight#Sobe Beverage#Pepsico#Coca Cola#Nantucket Nectars#Cadbury Schweppes#Seagram#Snapple Elements#Blue Buffalo Pet Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Drinksfinchannel.com

Study Shows Uptick in U.S. Alcohol Beverage Sales During COVID-19 Pandemic

The FINANCIAL — During the COVID-19 pandemic months of March to September 2020, U.S. alcohol retail store sales increased compared to usual trends while food services and drinking places sales decreased markedly during the same period, according to a new study by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health researchers. These results indicate an increase in home drinking in the U.S. The findings are published online in the journal Alcohol.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Big Food Recall Involves Walmart- Check Your Pantry Now!

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a gigantic muffin recall due to Listeria contamination. These products have been sold at retailers that include Sam's Club, Walmart, Costco, Stop-N-Shop, and others. These products were manufactured by the Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A) Corporation and they are voluntarily recalling...
Public HealthFast Company

RIP cloth masks? Why airlines and governments are banning them

Cloth masks have become a staple of our pandemic lives. In the earliest days of COVID-19, we followed online tutorials to sew masks from old T-shirts. Soon, companies of all kinds—from Old Navy to designer Christian Siriano—flooded the market with masks, so we could keep a stash handy whenever we stepped out the door. But the era of the cloth mask may be coming to an end.
EconomyPosted by
GOBankingRates

10 Coca-Cola Products You Can’t Buy Anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer...
RetailPosted by
WWD

Target and Walmart Leading the Fashion Industry

While it’s not couture, the mass channel has more power over the fashion industry than most people realize. That’s because big-box retailers such as Target, Walmart and even Costco often set the pace for retailers in fashion when it comes to best practices and corporate responsibility measures. “The map of...
Drinkst-nation.com

Is Coca-Cola a PED?

I’ve got my share of vices. For instance, I like to run naked through fields of wheat. (That’s fair warning in case we go on a road trip together.) As far as the other vices, there’s only one that’s germane to this article. It’s Coke with a capital C, as in Coca-Cola. Diet Coca-Cola.
Food & DrinksGreenwichTime

Diabetes diagnosis spurred plant-based cookie dough company

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jennifer Brown came up with the concept of plant-based cookie dough, but her 5-year-old daughter Leah gets credit for the sprinkles. In the midst of working on the cookie dough mixture, Brown turned her back for a minute. That’s when Leah poured in an entire bottle of sprinkles.
Santa Fe, NMGreenwichTime

Santa Fe video rental store survives era of streaming movies

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The chatter from the checkout counter is muffled by a recently installed Plexiglas barrier, now standard in many retails stores. It’s hard to tell what Lisa Harris and her customer are saying. “What was the name of that actress that starred in Woman on the...
DrinksGreenwichTime

How This Tequila Brand Launched a Successful Product at the Outset of the Pandemic

Two friends who share a love for tequila came together and created a premium product to offer the world. Mexican PGA golfer Abraham Ancer and Mexican entrepreneur Aron Marquez joined forces to create Flecha Azul Tequila, which is rooted in their love for Mexican culture. It's a tequila meant to eliminate the stigma that the best way to consume tequila is with salt and lime. In fact, a high-quality tequila is meant to be sipped. The company takes the care to provide the additional step to remove the pit of the piña, which is the part of the agave plant that makes tequila bitter.
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Tight labor market benefits, challenges Hormel Foods

AUSTIN, MINN. – A tight labor market was a boon and a bane for Hormel Foods Corp. during the third quarter of fiscal 2021. On the positive side, the company’s foodservice strategy is proving successful as operators seek to do more with fewer people. On the negative side, a shortage of workers prevented Hormel Foods from meeting demand in some product categories.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Beverage Flavoring Systems Market

Growing consumer inclination toward organic products and clean-label, the launch of advanced technologies in flavor processing, and the favorable regulatory environment for stimulated products are the factors expected to boost the market for beverage flavoring systems. The global beverage flavoring systems market accounted for US$ 3.74 billion in 2018 and...
Food & DrinksUniversity of Rochester

Mocktail Mixer

Come enjoy some fruity mocktails and mingle with UR peers! All attendees will recieve one fancy margarita glass to take home with them. Anyone requiring disability accommodations should contact Wilson Commons Student Activities at 585-275-5911 or wcsa@rochester.edu. This request should be made at least five business days in advance of the event.
San Diego, CAsocalTech.com

Plantible Harvests $21.5M To Turn Duckweed Into Protein For Humans

San Diego-based Plantible Foods, a startup developing a system to use Lemna--otherwise known as duckweed--as a protein source for humans, has raised $21.5M in a Series A funding. The funding was led by Astanor Ventures, and also included Piva Capital, CJ CheilJedang, Good Friends, Bradley Horowitz (SVP of Product at Google), Trevor Martin (Founder of Mammoth Biosciences) and Chris Bryson (Founder of Unata) plus Vectr Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, eighteen94 capital (Kellogg Company's venture capital fund), FTW Ventures and Unshackled Ventures. The company says it has now raised $27M for its efforts. Plantible says it has developed a verticall integrated agricultural platform to produce proteins from Lemna, to emulate the functional characteristics of widely used animal-based proteins and enables food companies to match the taste and texture of animal-based products with more sustainable plant-based ingredients. Duckweed is already a traditional food source for people living in Southeast Asia, and also has been used as both a feed for animals and fish. (Photo: Plantible's staff) More information »

Comments / 0

Community Policy