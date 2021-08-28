Pandemic bottlenecks uncork CT beverage company's push for canned 'mocktails'

Two friends who share a love for tequila came together and created a premium product to offer the world. Mexican PGA golfer Abraham Ancer and Mexican entrepreneur Aron Marquez joined forces to create Flecha Azul Tequila, which is rooted in their love for Mexican culture. It's a tequila meant to eliminate the stigma that the best way to consume tequila is with salt and lime. In fact, a high-quality tequila is meant to be sipped. The company takes the care to provide the additional step to remove the pit of the piña, which is the part of the agave plant that makes tequila bitter.