Using today’s methods to prepare future workforce
As teachers, administrators and families tackled the monumental task of switching to remote learning last year, the learning curve was steep. Suddenly, the way things had always been done was just not going to cut it, and teachers who had relatively little training in interacting with their students online were forced to figure it out, with little to no assistance from educrats other than the creation of ineffective online learning platforms.www.reviewonline.com
Comments / 0