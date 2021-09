Dem da rules - I’m more than willing to declare a rule dumb if that is my belief but nevertheless abide by it if I have no power to change it. “Comply or goodbye” works for me. But the DIAA rule limiting the number of varsity players who can dress for a state tournament only succeeds in devastating some young athlete. How about if they limit the number of official adults who stalk the sidelines during tournaments busting on people like me? And the rule is selectively discriminatory and arbitrary; just allow the coach to declare, “This is my varsity team and has been all season. You get us all or you get none of us. We will leave no teammate behind.”