Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Afghan worker in Turkey reflects on crisis at home

Winchester News Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfghan worker in Turkey reflects on crisis at home. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/831886c6e78b4aaea89315d7d339251e.

www.winchesternewsgazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Breaking News#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Axios

The Afghan refugee crisis is about to get much worse

Tens of thousands of Afghan refugees will soon need to find new homes, and many countries are preemptively closing their doors. Why it matters: The U.S. is leading what the White House calls one of the biggest airlift in history as Afghans flee from Taliban rule. That exodus will quickly become a humanitarian crisis involving the U.S., Europe and parts of Asia and the Middle East.
WorldKEYT

‘Afghan:’ Migrant graves in Turkey testify to border perils

VAN, Turkey (AP) — Plain concrete gravestones painted with a number and the word “Afghan” mark the final resting places of dozens of unidentified migrants who died trying to enter Turkey through the rugged border with Iran. Hundreds of people escaping poverty or conflict, mostly from Afghanistan, but also from other countries in the region, have lost their lives over the years in the attempt. Some of exposure to extreme weather, others in accidents crammed inside trucks and boats as their smugglers try to evade authorities. Those whose identities remain unknown are buried in dirt lots in special sections of cemeteries around Turkey’s eastern Van province that borders Iran.
ImmigrationThe Guardian

Turkey reinforces Iran border to block Afghan refugees

Afghans who manage to make the weeks-long journey through Iran on foot to the Turkish border face a three-metre high wall, ditches or barbed wire as Turkish authorities step up efforts to block any refugee influx into the country. The beefed up border measures in Turkey, which already hosts nearly...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Sorrow, frustration for local Afghans as crisis continues

NEW YORK - As the death toll from Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul Airport continues to rise and warnings from the White House that another attack is likely, members of the Afghan community in the New York City area are expressing their fears and frustration over the safety of their families and the future of the country.
TravelVoice of America

Exhausted, Hungry and Hurt: Afghans Seek Refuge in Turkey

Fields in eastern Turkey are increasingly crowded with refugees from Afghanistan as those who fled the Taliban takeover of Kabul begin to trickle in after weeks of travel across Iran. Meanwhile, the Turkish government is working to secure its borders to prevent more refugees from entering the country. For VOA, Yan Boechat has this visual story from Van, Turkey, and the Turkish border with Iran.
ImmigrationVoice of America

Afghan Refugees in Eastern Turkey Hope for Better Future

Thousands of Afghans, hoping for a better future, are trying to escape the country as the Taliban seize control. VOA’s Arif Aslan visited with 30 Afghan refugees whose long, perilous trek had taken them to eastern Turkey. This report is narrated by Bezhan Hamdard. Producer and camera: Arif Aslan.
ImmigrationAntelope Valley Press

European countries fear Afghan refugee crisis

HANGEDIGI, Turkey — From above, the new border wall separating Turkey from Iran looks like a white snake winding through the barren hills. So far it only covers a third of the 335-mile border, leaving plenty of gaps for migrants to slip across in the dead of night. Traffic on...
Portland, ORkpic

Northwest Afghan Americans react with fear and anxiety to crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. — Local Afghan Americans say they feel fear and anxiety watching the latest attacks in their home country. "The harm that’s yet to come is really something horrifying for so many of us here in the U.S. who are Afghan American as well as the broader people of Afghanistan," said Aneelah Afzali with the Muslim Association of Puget Sound.
PoliticsWinchester News Gazette

Lessons from Vietnam: Afghans will flee for years

The chaotic and bloody evacuation ending to the Afghan war left stranded hundreds of U.S. citizens and thousands of Afghans. Historians warn lessons from the similarly chaotic end to the Vietnam War include decades of refugees seeking safety. (Aug. 31) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
kazu.org

Journalist Sarah Chayes Reflects On 20 Years Of Crisis In Afghanistan

In late 2001, Sarah Chayes went to Afghanistan to cover the fall of the Taliban for NPR. She lived with a local family and watched how they, and their nation, underwent a profound transformation. With the Taliban back in power, we talk with Chayes about how Afghanistan really changed, and...
ProtestsWinchester News Gazette

Afghan women protest in Herat for Cabinet inclusion

Afghan women protest in Herat for Cabinet inclusion. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/43aaa720070f49b89a3b525e9259110b.
ImmigrationVoice of America

Deportation Centers in Turkey Packed With Afghan Refugees

Deportation centers in Turkey are filled to capacity as refugees from Afghanistan continue to cross the border from Iran by night, hoping to evade police and resettle. As VOA tours a deportation center in Van, officials say they are not sending people back to Afghanistan, but they also have no plans to release detainees. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report from Van, on the Turkish border with Iran.
Metro International

Taliban wrestle with Afghan economy in chaos, humanitarian crisis

(Reuters) -Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers struggled to keep the country functioning on Wednesday after the final withdrawal of U.S. forces, with foreign donors alarmed about an impending humanitarian crisis. Two weeks since the Taliban’s sweep into Kabul brought a chaotic end to 20 years of warfare, the Islamist militants have...
Aerospace & DefenseDaily Gate City

Afghan evacuee security checks going smoothly

Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Thursday that so far only one individual evacuated from Afghanistan is being retained in Germany for problems getting through security screening. (Sept. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
Foreign PolicyWinchester News Gazette

Blinken: US will learn from lessons in Afghanistan

America's top diplomat, Antony Blinken, says the State Department is committed to learning the lessons of 20 years of U.S. engagement in Afghanistan. (Sept. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4c5b51151e844c05bfffc82513673355.
Militaryshorelinemedia.net

Top US general thanks troops at base in Germany

The top U.S. military general has thanked members of the 10th Mountain Division for their service in Afghanistan during the evacuation of Americans, Afghans and others over the past several weeks. (Sept. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Des Moines, IAKCRG.com

Afghan family escapes to Des Moines amid crisis

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A family is now in Des Moines after they were evacuated out of Afghanistan. Officials have evacuated more than 82,000. The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants says this family was among the first to get out. The committee director, Kerri True-Funk, says she cannot...
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Koen: Reflecting on my time training Afghan soldiers

It seems this has been an interesting week. I’m sure by now everyone knows that President Biden officially pulled American military support out of Afghanistan. This was a much-needed thing to happen, however, it seems the execution hasn’t been great. There is one thing I’m sure of, though. The people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy