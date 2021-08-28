Fallout 5 – 5 Locations It Can Take Place In

For now, it seems Square is going to let Lara Croft have a bit of a rest after a reboot trilogy with some hints that something will happen in the future to unify the past and present of the series. Overall, the reboot titles (Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider) were well-received even if older fans had a lot of issues with them. However, you may remember that the second game in that trilogy took an odd detour as it was exclusive for roughly one year to Xbox platforms despite the first game being multiplatform and the series as a whole being strongly associated with the PlayStation brand. It also seems we could now know how much that cost.