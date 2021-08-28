Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orwell, OH

The Village of Orwell, Orwell ...

Ashtabula Star Beacon
 8 days ago

The Village of Orwell, Orwell OH is seeking applicants to fill a. Position Overview: Minimum of 20 hours per week. The Deputy Clerk, SAA, serves as the direct back-up to the Clerk/Finance Director for the village and performs a wide variety of accounting, financial, billing, website updating, customer service and administrative tasks.

marketplace.starbeacon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashtabula, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Orwell, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saa#Clerk Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Ashtabula, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Fate of Woodman Avenue Estates is up in the air

ASHTABULA — Before former director, James Noyes, left the Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Association (AMHA), he planned to demolish the Woodman Avenue apartments. He revealed those plans in an April 2018 community meeting at Woodman Avenue Estates, where he told 50 families living in the public housing units that he would find them other housing in the county and pay their moving expenses.
Ashtabula, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

12SP LEGAL NOTICE A ...

A meeting to review and comment upon the Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority 2022 PHA Annual Plan and Fixed 5 Year Capital Fund Program Modernization Plan will be held Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. in the Gulfview Tower Community Room, 3600 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004. Masks are required...
Conneaut, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Full-time assistant law director starts in Conneaut

CONNEAUT — There’s a new face in the Conneaut Law Office, as the city’s assistant law director position shifts from part time to full time. John Lewis started as the city’s full-time assistant law director on Aug. 25, Conneaut Law Director Kyle Smith said. Having Lewis join the office is a great opportunity, he said.
Ashtabula, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Classifieds

Sealed bids will be received by the Ashtabula County Airport Authority dba Northeast Ohio Regional Airport at 2382 Airport Road... For Public Sale, the contents of unit/units D111, owned by. JULIE WORKMAN. (lka) 26806 WHITE RD. WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH 44092-2807. ...
Andover, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Andover Village Council reviews ambulance, fire issues

ANDOVER — Village Council discussed options for ambulance and fire services during a Tuesday afternoon work session. A recent meeting of village and township officials regarding the next step in providing extra ambulance service since the March 2020 closing of the UH Andover Emergency room led to a discussion regarding the possibility of forming an ambulance and fire district.
Kingsville, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

BoE accepting petitions for Kingsville Township Fiscal Officer position

JEFFERSON — Anyone seeking to run for Kingsville Township Fiscal Officer has until Tuesday afternoon to file a petition after the former fiscal officer resigned. Board of Elections Deputy Director Charlie Frye said Kingsville Township Fiscal Officer Sarah Patterson resigned after the deadlines for regular and write-in candidates had passed.
Sugarcreek, OHTimes Reporter

Sugarcreek Village Council

KEY ACTION – Heard the Economic Development, Parks and Recreation committee met prior to the council meeting to discuss the ordinance in conjunction with the bed tax. Discussion: Matt Miller, council member and chairman of the committee, said the collection of the bed tax was discussed. It was decided to leave the ordinance for the collection of the bed tax as is, except to replace the title of tax administrator to fiscal officer, where it is mentioned. The Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA) is the village’s income tax collector and is responsible for the tax reporting.
Ashtabula, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

New car wash may be coming to Ashtabula Township

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — “Workin’ at the Car Wash, Yeah!” was a popular song in the 70s, and may be again, come spring for people looking for a job. A developer wants to build a new car wash on two parcels across from Walmart on Route 20, where several sheds are now located, Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said.
Jacksonville, ILwlds.com

Manker Resigns as Village President

The Village President of South Jacksonville has resigned amid several issues with ethics and problems with the Board of Trustees. Village Attorney Rob Cross informed the board before heading into closed session last night that Tyson Manker had tendered his resignation yesterday afternoon: “About 1:30 this afternoon, I spoke with Mr. Manker. We had a nice conversation, and he informed me that he planned on resigning as Village President. He asked me to send him a written resignation. I emailed it to him. Around 2:30, he emailed it back to Tiffanee Peters and me and the Village Clerk, so he resigned as Village President today at around 2:30. We have an agenda tonight for a committee meeting, and that will be followed by a regular [business] meeting next week. The board may call a meeting earlier than that. It is up to them to appoint an interim or a village president to take Mr. Manker’s place, but they can figure out when they want to do that when they get to old or new business tonight.”
Ashtabula County, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

CONTRACT HAULERS WANTED ...

Responsible individual(s) needed to haul newspapers to stores and post offices throughout Ashtabula county. No home deliveries - Only bulk drops. Must have reliable vehicle! Great way to make easy money! This is a contracted night turn job operating every night except Monday and Saturday nights. Immediate availability. in Orwell.
Geneva, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Geneva to host public hearings

GENEVA — Two public hearings are scheduled to deal with issues related to sustainability, said Jeff Griffiths, chairman of the Sustainability and Shade Tree commissions. The hearings are to seek community input on ways to create sustainability through integrated environmental goals and to review bicycling in Geneva, he said in a press release.
Ashtabula County, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Our view: New jail is needed

Believe it or not, selecting the site of the proposed new Ashtabula County Jail was the easy part for commissioners J.P. Ducro IV, Casey Kozlowski and Kathryn Whittington. After years of talk about a new facility and months of speculation about where it might rise from the earth, the commissioners on Tuesday revealed the desired parcel of land sits just north of the village of Jefferson, along Route 46 in Jefferson Township.
Ashtabula, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Elevated levels of COVID-19 detected in Ashtabula wastewater

ASHTABULA — In an ongoing effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a network across Ohio is studying samples of wastewater to look for the presence of fragments from the virus that causes the disease. An upward trend of viral gene copies has been detected in the Ashtabula sewer-shed,...
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Fountain View Village sold

Fountain View Village, a senior living facility in downtown Fountain Hills, is under new ownership. The facility, located on 16 acres at 16455 E. Avenue of the Fountains, was sold to WSL Fountain View Investors V LLC out of Chicago for $49.5 million. The previous owner is Fountain View Village LLC of Omaha.
Economykauainownews.com

State Pays $700 Mil for Federal Unemployment Insurance Advances

The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) announced it paid $700 million to the US Department of the Treasury for advances it has received to pay regular unemployment insurance benefits. Due to the unprecedented volume of unemployment insurance claims resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic, the department began drawing...
Ashtabula, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

AMHA executive director resigns

ASHTABULA — The executive director of the Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Association has stepped down after five months at the helm, according to AMHA officials. The AMHA Board of Commissioners hired Jeanetta Price, of Cleveland, as its executive director, in March. “Jeanetta Price resigned her position as executive director of AMHA...
Ashtabula County, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Ashtabula County COVID-19 cases continue to climb

Ashtabula County continues to have the lowest number of COVID-19 cases per capita in the state, but has reached the Centers for Disease Control’s threshold for high incidence of cases. On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 19 new cases in the county, bringing the total number of case...
Conneaut, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

CDC celebrates completed Conneaut project

CONNEAUT — The Civic Development Corporation celebrated the first completed project from its 2020 fundraising campaign on Friday. The CDC contributed $20,000 for new siding on a building located at 1 Welton Road in Conneaut. The building, owned by the Conneaut Port Authority, is the home to Conneaut Creek Float...
Ashtabula, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Experience matters in council race

I live in the Ashtabula’s downtown ward, Ward 4. The Democratic Party candidate in November is Jodi Mills. The Republican Party candidate is Stephen Kellat, who also happens to be my son. Being part of City Council is a bit more involved than simply being present and looking good. At...

Comments / 0

Community Policy