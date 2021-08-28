Cancel
New York City, NY

NY Forever Summer Soiree

getitforless.info
 8 days ago

Join us in celebrating the end of our summer curation with NY Forever through live screen printing and an exclusive VIP rooftop party. Come celebrate the end of our summer curation and partnership with NY Forever, a non-profit helping to revitalize the city, with in-store activations and a special rooftop party featuring local NYC charities and small businesses! To close out the store wide curation, NY Forever has decided to join forces with NY4P’s Daffodil Project, in commemoration of the upcoming 20th anniversary of 9/11.

www.getitforless.info

New York City, NY
#Loft#Wine Bar#Ny Forever#Ny4p#Daffodil Project#The Vip Rooftop Event#Showfields
