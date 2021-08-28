Taking stock of Marriott's all-inclusive strategy

Aiming to bring a completely different breath to the hospitality sector in São Paulo, Almenat Hotel opens its doors marking the first from the brand in South America. Hilton has welcomed the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton in South America with the opening of Almenat Hotel in the greater São Paulo region, in Brazil. The latest addition to the company's portfolio in the country enables Hilton to provide the best of both worlds to travelers who are looking for a unique experience, from an independent hotel, with the consistency, reassurance and recognized level of service expected from Hilton. As part of a global portfolio of more than 65 hotels, each Tapestry Collection by Hilton features upscale, original hotels offering one-of-a-kind style and vibrant personality, while encouraging guests to explore the local destination.
