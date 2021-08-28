Cancel
Taking stock of Marriott's all-inclusive strategy

By Meagan Drillinger
travelweekly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll-inclusive resorts have been the bread and butter of Mexico's travel industry for quite some time. So when Marriott International unveiled a plan to expand into the sector in 2019, many believed that it was a venture that was a long-time coming. With the recent opening of the Delta Hotels...

Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Marriott “Summer Dreaming In Bangkok”

Marriott launched an offer back in June called “Summer Dreaming in Bangkok” for stays through March 31, 2022 and has now extended the booking deadline. Marriott Bonvoy members get a complimentary breakfast, daily hotel credit, often bonus points, and the rate plan is cancelable up to 24 before scheduled arrival. You must book by October 6.
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

A New All-Inclusive Beach Resort Is Coming to Cancun

The most highly anticipated new all-inclusive in Cancun in years has revealed its opening date, Caribbean Journal has learned. The Royal Uno All-inclusive Resort and Spa, the newest addition to the Royal Resorts portfolio, is slated to open its doors on Feb. 28, 2022, the company confirmed this week. The...
IndustryTravelPulse

Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Club Manager Named Rising Star

WHY IT RATES: During the 2021 Caribbean Hotel & Investment Summit (CHRIS) this past week, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana’s Club Manager, Darling Mendez, was presented with the International Society of Hospitality Consultants’ ‘Caribbean Rising Star Award’, marking a third consecutive win by a Playa Hotels & Resorts associate. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer.
EconomySKIFT

Radisson CEO Divulges Why Company Had to Split in Two

Hotel apps and loyalty programs involve a lot of guest data — and potential vulnerability to foreign hackers. Just ask Marriott. Radisson’s Americas breakup aims to beef up guest data security. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. The Radisson...
Worldhospitalitynet.org

Tapestry Collection by Hilton Debuts in Brazil

Aiming to bring a completely different breath to the hospitality sector in São Paulo, Almenat Hotel opens its doors marking the first from the brand in South America. Hilton has welcomed the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton in South America with the opening of Almenat Hotel in the greater São Paulo region, in Brazil. The latest addition to the company's portfolio in the country enables Hilton to provide the best of both worlds to travelers who are looking for a unique experience, from an independent hotel, with the consistency, reassurance and recognized level of service expected from Hilton. As part of a global portfolio of more than 65 hotels, each Tapestry Collection by Hilton features upscale, original hotels offering one-of-a-kind style and vibrant personality, while encouraging guests to explore the local destination.
Worldtravelweekly.com

Le Meridien resort opens in the Maldives

Le Meridien Maldives Resort and Spa opened Sept. 1. It is the Marriott-owned brand's first property in the country. The resort, developed by Singapore-based Chiu Teng Enterprises, is located in Thilamaafushi in the southern part of Lhaviyani Atoll. Guests access the property via a 35-minute seaplane ride from Malé. The...
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Marriott’s “The Exchange – All For One” brings industry leaders together to reignite meeting and events

BETHESDA, MARYLAND - After a year of mostly virtual meetings, Marriott International hosted its largest in-person customer event since the start of the pandemic last week, showcasing health protocols and marking a positive sign for the recovery of the meetings and events industry. The event was a milestone for the company’s “Connect with Confidence” program, a global initiative by Marriott Bonvoy Events, which provides industry-leading resources and innovative solutions for hosting meetings and events today.
Traveltravelweekly.com

Lindblad replaces Canadian ports on Venture itinerary

Lindblad Expeditions became the latest line to move a ship into U.S. waters this year, with the 100-passengers National Geographic Venture removing Canada from its Pacific Northwest itineraries in October. Lindblad revised what had been the ship's British Columbia and San Juan Islands sailings to now include the U.S. areas...
Travelpurewow.com

Avoid Fall Travel FOMO: Take This Marriott Bonvoy Quiz to Plan Your Perfect Trip

Travel is still very much on the table this fall (with precautions and safety top of mind, of course), which means while you’re scrolling through social media, it’s practically guaranteed you’ll see plenty of gorgeous vacation photos on your feed. This season, instead of liking and commenting from the couch, why not join them? Because travel is more than just a pretty picture, it’s an opportunity to expand your mindset and the way you look at the world. And seriously, it’s easier (and more fun) than ever to find, plan and book your dream trip. Say hello to your secret weapon: Marriott Bonvoy’s new Pinterest quiz.
Small BusinessLodging

One-Third of U.S. Business Travelers Plan to Scale Back Travel Plans

WASHINGTON—U.S. business travelers are scaling back travel plans amid rising COVID-19 cases, with 67 percent planning to take fewer trips, 52 percent likely to cancel existing travel plans without rescheduling, and 60 percent planning to postpone existing travel plans, according to a new national survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).
Tenniscaribjournal.com

St Croix All-Inclusive Resort Set for October Launch

Divi Resorts is set to unveil its completely relaunched resort in St Croix this October. The Divi Carina Beach Resort and Casino in St Croix will relaunch as an all-inclusive, adults-only resort in October. The property, open only to travelers over 18, has been completely redesigned, according to the company.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Marriott Bonvoy, Washington Post Creative Group Launch Writer’s Contest

There’s no denying that the pandemic has changed the way in which travelers think about how they’d like to elevate their future travel experiences to make them more meaningful. On that subject, Marriott International’s travel program, Marriott Bonvoy, has teamed with The Washington Post Creative Group to conduct a search...
Lifestylematadornetwork.com

Save thousands on a luxury all-inclusive by leveraging the World of Hyatt credit card

“I don’t want a free vacation” — said no one ever. All-inclusive resorts have become increasingly popular, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. Gone are the days of mediocre, soggy food and cringe-worthy rooms that all-inclusives used to be infamous for. Thousands of five-star all-inclusive resorts have popped up around the world, promising guests luxury experiences with gourmet dining and world-class bars, fun activities and high-end service. The only downside is these luxury hotels often come with a high price tag, but they don’t have to.
IndustrySKIFT

IHG’s Latest Hotel Brand Puts It Neck-and-Neck With Marriott for Luxury

All the major hotel companies see upside in pushing into the high-end sector. IHG zeroing in on independent luxury hotels is a smart strategy to rack up rooms growth against the competition beyond the tough-to-crack luxury markets in the U.S. and China. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news...
Worldcaribjournal.com

Bahia Principe to Reopen Adults-Only Jamaica All-Inclusive

Bahia Principe is reopening a second resort in Jamaica, Caribbean Journal has learned. “We are very pleased to add Bahia Principe Luxury Runaway Bay to the roster of resorts available to our guests, as part of our strategic plan to continue to safely reopen our properties spread across Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Mexico, following all health protocols and in compliance with local mandates,” said Dennis Vondenhoff, Bahia Principe’s vice-president of sales for the U.S. and Canada. “The Bahia Principe family is proud to encourage mindful travel to the destination with the goal of assisting the nation’s tourism recovery in the long-run.”
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

No Hyatt Award Availability: Are Hotels Playing Games?

I’ve been loyal to Hyatt for a few years now, enjoying fantastic value out of their top-tier Globalist status. For the most part, I’ve not struggled to book the awards I want. There have been a few exceptions, which I’ve taken in stride (e.g. weekend nights at the new Alila Napa Valley). The Andaz Maui has also notably played with award availability. Now it appears that there is another property showing no Hyatt award availability that might be playing games with inventory.
TravelPosted by
Parade

12 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in America—No Passport Required!

When you hear the words “all-inclusive” you may think of a resort near white sandy beaches in tropical locations like St. Lucia or Mexico. However, what if we told you some all-inclusive resorts may be in your own backyard?. From the painted hills of Colorado to the balmy Florida Keys,...
Industrytravelweekly.com

Hotel survey casts shadow on prospect of autumn business travel recovery

More than half of U.S. business travelers are likely to cancel existing travel plans with no intent to reschedule due to the surge in Covid-19 delta variant cases, according to a new American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) survey. The survey results come as corporations delay their return to the...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

The Best Airline and Hotels Rewards Programs for 2021

Reward programs for airlines and hotels are great tools for companies but also for customers. When playing your cards right, you can earn free stays and free flights. Joining these programs is free and often there are bonuses as well. However, when it comes to maximizing travel rewards, it can be challenging. You must know the ins and out of each program. If you are a loyal reader of Miles to Memories, then you probably are way ahead of the pack.

