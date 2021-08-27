Jameis Winston Named Starting QB For New Orleans Saints Over Taysom Hill | Saints News
The New Orleans Saints and Sean Payton have finally made a decision pertaining to the quarterback position. Jameis Winston was named the starter for Week 1 vs. Green Bay on Sunday, September 12th. Winston was impressive in preseason week 2 throwing for 2 TD's, both to Marquez Callaway, helping lead the Saints to a 23-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. What does Winston do to the Saints offense?
