Jameis Winston Named Starting QB For New Orleans Saints Over Taysom Hill | Saints News

By New Orleans Saints Now
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

The New Orleans Saints and Sean Payton have finally made a decision pertaining to the quarterback position. Jameis Winston was named the starter for Week 1 vs. Green Bay on Sunday, September 12th. Winston was impressive in preseason week 2 throwing for 2 TD's, both to Marquez Callaway, helping lead the Saints to a 23-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. What does Winston do to the Saints offense? Chat Sports host RC Maxfield gives his take in today's Saints News video!

