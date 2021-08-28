Cancel
Report: Marshon Lattimore pushing for extension before Week 1

By Saints Wire
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell that’s interesting. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler listed New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore as a contract extension candidate ahead of the NFL’s regular season, with the Saints scheduled to open up at home in the Caesars Superdome with the Green Bay Packers. And he sees reason to believe Lattimore and...

