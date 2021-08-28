Cancel
How has Project Risk Management helped the construction industry in the developed countries?

projectmanagement.com
 8 days ago

Although I don't work in the construction industry, many PM Network case studies of large and mega construction projects which succeeded gave significant emphasis to the role of effective risk management. This helped those teams avoid environmental contamination issues, health and safety problems and schedule and cost overruns.

#Project Risk Management#Construction Industry#Developed Countries#Case Studies#Pm Network
