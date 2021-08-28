How has Project Risk Management helped the construction industry in the developed countries?

Just over three months ago, on May 7th, 2021, the price of lumber hit an all time high. I remember talking with developers and asking how they were going to navigate the seemingly never ending price increases. On May 7th, the price of lumber per 1,000 board feet* hit $1,670.50. A year prior, before the COVID-19 pandemic had any effect on supply chains and market demand of lumber, the price of lumber on May 7th, 2020 was $342.60 per 1,000 board feet. In the year following, the price of lumber increased 388%, causing some developers to delay, restructure, or abandon their current projects. I was working with a large national multi-family developer at the time and was told that their strategy was to wait it out as long as possible and hope that time would help fix the supply chains and lower the skyrocketing prices, or… they would just eat the cost entirely if they could not delay the project any further; something that smaller developers could not do.