Drew Lock is not finished.

By DSmithHall
Mile High Report
 8 days ago

With Vic Fangio choosing Teddy Bridgewater over Drew Lock many Fans on both sides have come to the conclusion that Lock is finished in Denver. Not so fast. Drew was drafted as a project. A year of working on mechanics could be what he needs to make the jump. He is on a cheap contract and has won games in this league. Taking time to polish is not the worst thing. He is there when we need him and will be ready.

Comments / 0

