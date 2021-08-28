NY Mets' miserable offense falls flat again, this time in one-run loss to Nationals

This game felt long and eventful, despite its relatively low score of 3-2. At least Jacob deGrom is okay. Maybe. Who knows, he’s throwing baseballs again. Taijuan Walker was great, for the most part. He threw three perfect innings to start his day, and the Mets offense followed suit by posting zeros of their own — they had runners on in each of the first three innings, most notably when Javier Báez and Dominic Smith hit back to back singles in the second. That threat was squandered when Jonathan Villar smoked a line drive that was caught by the center fielder, and Báez decided to run on contact, got picked off with ease. The double plays played a huge role for the Mets in this loss, as they hit into a whopping five of them in the loss, which is simply, in a word, ridiculous and makes an easily winnable game a loss, regardless of any future pitching changes we will absolutely talk about soon.