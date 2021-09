You don't need to spend a fortune on making your home office secure, and thanks to mobile technology, our options are now far beyond a locked door and window fastenings. Smart video doorbells that record both video and audio feeds in real-time when you have a visitor; motion and sound sensors that can be used in and outside, digital door locks, cameras with excellent night vision -- the range of products that leverage mobile connectivity, apps, and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors are endless and are improving every year thanks to data analytics and the cloud.