Rain dies down through the weekend with heat taking its place

13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 7 days ago

Our typical summertime pattern continues for your Saturday. It will be hot, humid and stormy with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Most of the heavy rain and gusty winds will come after 4 or 5 p.m. as a broken line of storms moves through Central Georgia from south to north.

The reason we have see this type of sea breeze, stormy activity is because a high pressure system located off the Carolina coast pumped in the moisture. That high pressure system will nudge closer to central Georgia by Sunday, limiting our rain chances.

The limited rain chances continue into Monday, but the rain will be replaced by hotter temperatures. Highs will rise into the low 90s.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, Hurricane Ida is currently in the Gulf of Mexico working its way toward the northern Gulf Coast. This National Hurricane Center is forecasting Ida to strengthen into a major category 3 hurricane before landfall in the United States.

Direct impacts to Central Georgia look unlikely, however we could have a few storms from the outer most rain bands Tuesday.

There could be some good news behind the remnants of Ida. On the back side of tropical systems, there is something called subsiding or sinking air. This could leave us with some lower humidity and smaller rain chances by the end of next week!

By the end of the next seven days, we could pick up half an inch to 1.5 inches of rain with locally heavy amounts possible under heavier downpours.

7-Day Forecast

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play .

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page .

