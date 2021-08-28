Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Evacuee: World has ‘abandoned’ Afghanistan’s new generation

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Until last week, journalist Shabeer Ahmadi was busy covering the news in Afghanistan. But after a hasty and excruciating decision to leave for an uncertain future in Spain, he’s helplessly glued to news feeds on his cellphone, following every twist in the dramatic end of the evacuation of Afghans from Kabul. The 29-year-old journalist and nine close relatives managed to board a plane at Kabul’s airport and are now going through the lengthy asylum process in a northern Spanish city. But the future of family members and thousands of other Afghans who haven’t been able to escape is now the focus of his energy and fears.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation#Associated Press Madrid#Ap#Afghans#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
WorldBBC

Life in Kabul under Taliban: Where is your male escort?

"Why are you travelling without a mahram?" the Taliban guard asks a young Afghan woman about her missing male escort. She sits on her own in the back of a beat-up Kabul yellow taxi as it pulls up to the checkpoint marked, like all the others, by the white Taliban flag with black script.
POTUSWashington Post

In Afghanistan, Biden now has new promises to keep

Seldom has an American commander in chief spoken with greater conviction than President Biden did when he addressed the nation Tuesday after U.S. troops completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan. Despite the chaotic and bloody scenes from Kabul over the last two weeks, including 13 American military fatalities, and despite the fact that a massive and courageous U.S. military airlift was not enough to rescue every U.S. citizen before the president’s Aug. 31 deadline, Mr. Biden evinced utter certitude that his decision to withdraw was “wise,” and that his administration’s management of the pullout had gone as well as possible under the circumstances. Suffice it to say, we disagree with the president on both points, having previously argued that to maintain a residual force in Afghanistan would have been the least costly of the admittedly bad options — and having forecast disaster should the United States leave this year.
WorldFox News

Tony Blair says Biden's Afghanistan 'abandonment' is 'tragic, dangerous, unnecessary'

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair derided the U.S. "abandonment" of Afghanistan as "tragic, dangerous, [and] unnecessary" on Saturday. Blair, who sent British troops into the country alongside the U.S. in 2001 after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, posited that enemies and allies alike will ask if the West has "lost its strategic will" based on the swift takeover by the Taliban in the last week.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden's Afghanistan debacle has weakened America around the world

President Joe Biden insists his calamitous withdrawal from Afghanistan has not diminished America's global credibility. He must be living on another planet. U.S. allies and foes knew the Afghanistan withdrawal was coming. What they did not know is that Biden would withdraw with such chaotic disregard for American interests, honor, and innocent life. Nor did they expect that Biden would react with such petulance and scorn even Donald Trump can hardly rival when challenged on this record.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Inside the Afghanistan debacle: Biden abandoned Trump’s pullout plan

The desperate pleas crossing cyberspace from Afghanistan to the U.S. symbolize America’s surrender to a feudal terrorist army, qualifying the retreat as the nation’s most embarrassing. President Biden’s decision to bypass his military advisers and order a complete withdrawal has left tens of thousands of Americans and friendly Afghans trapped...
U.S. Politicsspectrumnews1.com

Blinken: ‘A new diplomatic mission has begun’ in Afghanistan

Following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war, Secretary of State Antony Blinken touted a new era of diplomacy with the country and outlined the United States’ next steps in Afghanistan. “U.S. military flights have ended, and our troops have departed Afghanistan,” Blinken said on Monday...
U.S. Politicsnewsitem.com

The Latest: US official says Kosovo to house some Afghans

WASHINGTON — The United States intends to send Afghan evacuees who fail to clear initial screenings to the nation of Kosovo, which has agreed to house them for up to a year, a U.S. official told the Associated Press on Saturday. The U.S. plan for potentially long-term stays in a...
Aerospace & DefenseSeattle Times

Airline employees took on new mission in Afghanistan conflict’s final days: Getting evacuees to the U.S.

In 17 ½ years as a flight attendant for United Airlines, Hope Williams has worked thousands of flights. But one recent flight will stay with her forever. Williams recalled the mixture of fear, uncertainty, relief and hope on the faces of hundreds of Afghan evacuees on the day they boarded the Boeing 777-300 that would take them from Qatar to Germany, then on to the United States.
MilitaryAustin American-Statesman

A veteran’s view of Afghanistan: Abandoning our friends, paying with American lives.

In November 2001, I deployed as a U.S. Army Ranger officer in the Special Operations Task Force sent to Afghanistan to hunt Osama bin Laden and bring al Qaeda to justice. I spent 1,800 days in Afghanistan and saw up close the cost of our commitment. Thousands of young American, Afghan and allies’ lives have been lost or changed forever. Now, by withdrawing, we have made a historic strategic mistake that will resonate for decades.
Worldkyma.com

Qatar says it’s not clear when Kabul airport will reopen

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Qatar’s top diplomat says that experts are racing to reopen Kabul’s airport but warned it was not clear when flights would resume. Many are still desperate to flee Afghanistan’s new Taliban leaders amid concerns over what their rule will hold. In the wake of their rapid takeover, the Taliban have sought to calm those fears, including saying they will allow people to travel freely. But many are skeptical, and Britain’s foreign minister stressed Thursday the importance of engaging with the new rulers to test their promises. In a reflection of those fears, dozens of women protested to demand their rights be protected.
WorldTimes Daily

The Latest: UN says air service operating in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations says its Humanitarian Air Service is resuming air operations in Afghanistan to enable 160 aid organizations to continue activities in the country’s provinces. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
ProtestsKEYT

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons into the air, bringing an abrupt and frightening end to the latest protest march in the capital by Afghan women demanding equal rights from the new rulers. The women’s march Saturday, the second in as many days in Kabul, began peacefully. Demonstrators laid a wreath outside Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry to honor former Afghan army personnel who died fighting the Taliban before marching on to the presidential palace. Also on Saturday, the chief of Pakistan’s powerful intelligence agency, which has an outsized influence on the Taliban, made a surprise visit to Kabul.
WorldKEYT

Over 24 hours in Kabul, brutality, trauma, moments of grace

The Afghanistan war ended with an odd unity between sworn enemies — the Taliban and the Americans. They both had the goal of getting the United States out. And they both had a stake in the evacuation operation after a deadly attack by a common foe — an offshoot of the Islamic State group. As witnessed by Associated Press reporters in Kabul, and as told by people AP interviewed from all sides, the war ended with episodes of brutality, enduring trauma, a massive if fraught humanitarian effort — and goodbye waves instead of bullets from the Taliban now in control.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Blinken and Austin tour Middle East after Afghanistan pullout

Top US officials will visit the Middle East next week to meet with US troops and diplomats. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will leave this weekend for Germany and Qatar and is also scheduled to meet Afghans evacuated from the country before the Taliban takeover, the Associated Press reported. Blinken’s...
Presidential Electionnewsitem.com

The Latest: Iran president calls for election in Afghanistan

TEHRAN — Iran’s president is calling for elections in Afghanistan to determine the future of the country, where he hopes peace will return after Western troops have left and the Taliban have seized control. Speaking on state TV on Saturday, Ebrahim Raisi said that the Afghan people should vote to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy