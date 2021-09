The ultimate goal behind GBC.AI is to create a framework that can be applied to and used by the entire blockchain industry. Blockchain technology has been one of the most significant driving forces for change over the past decade. Since the launch of the first major blockchain back in 2009, countless additional projects have joined in the movement, forcing it to be recognized as a viable and necessary part of finance moving forward. Inherent as part of that first breakthrough in blockchain, was the idea of improving finance, and wresting control over an individual’s financial capabilities back from the corporations that had been mismanaging their power in the eyes of many.