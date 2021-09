Rescue Windows: Windows RE and the recovery partition. If you tell the setup program to install Windows on an unpartitioned disk, it will split it up first. It creates a partition for the boot loader, one for the installation itself and one for the “Windows RE” recovery environment. The two letters RE stand for “Recovery Environment”. This is an independent small operating system for emergencies. The boot loader starts it, for example, if the actual Windows installation fails several times. You can call up the recovery tools manually: To do this, hold down the Shift key when you click on “Restart” in the start menu with Windows running.