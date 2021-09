Baptist Health Corbin officials are taking more steps in slowing the spread of COVID-19. A news release said the hospital is no longer allowing visitors into the hospital for most patients. However, the hospital will allow “limited exceptions.” Anthony Powers, President at the hospital, said they have seen a significant increase in the COVID positivity rate in our area. So he said they are taking every precaution to keep patients, visitors, and staff safe. Powers said they apologize for the inconvenience to patients and their families, but they must keep patient and staff safety as their top priority. Hospital staff say those who are allowed into the hospital will be asked COVID-19 screening questions.