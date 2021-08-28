Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Max Richter at London Crystal Palace Bowl

stereoboard.com
 8 days ago

Max Richter is a German-born British post-minimalist composer from Bedford, best known for releases such as ‘Memoryhouse’ and ‘Sleep’. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Max Richter events here. Official face value from £38.50. Resale tickets from £82.76. Track Ticket Price History.

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Richter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace Bowl#German#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Lifestylestereoboard.com

Richard Hawley at Bexhill On Sea De La Warr Pavilion

Disclosure: Stereoboard is FREE to use. When you buy a ticket or book a hotel, we may receive a commission. Prices shown exclude fees or delivery charges, unless stated. We display the most accurate ticket prices available to us, but prices may change based on demand & availability. We take no responsibility for any difference in price, or accuracy, displayed here and those on external sites. Our listings are purely for information purposes only and we are unable to verify any accuracy.
Musicclassical-music.com

Max Richter: Exiles

Exiles; Flowers of Herself; On The Nature of Daylight; Infra 5; Sunlight. Max Richter’s Exiles has been called post-Glassian, but the half-hour work has plenty in common with the early minimalism advocated by Cage and Feldman. The piece features a simple two-note melody that is repeated – with subtle motivic development – over gently shifting strings. We are over 20 minutes in before there is any real thematic or textural variation; then, the final section sees an explosion of timbral colour, amplified by menacing percussion. After striding around the orchestra, the sparse theme returns to its original iteration. Exiles is Richter’s response to the migrant crisis of 2015 and the cultural impact it had on the composer’s then-home city Berlin (that year, 158,657 Syrians applied for asylum in Germany; the majority of them were approved). The music’s constant pacing is a powerful representation of the plight of refugees. That it is here performed by the excellent Baltic Sea Philharmonic – an ensemble of no-fixed abode that connects multiple countries around Scandinavia and mainland Europe – is apt.
Musicstereoboard.com

Mighty Hoopla at London Brockwell Park

Mighty Hoopla is a one-day music festival that combines the biggest and best alternative club nights in London with pop music. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Mighty Hoopla events here. Disclosure: Stereoboard is FREE to use. When you buy a ticket...
Lifestylestereoboard.com

Lets Rock at Maidstone Mote Park

Let’s Rock is the ultimate celebration of 1980s music through a festival that travels all over the country. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Lets Rock events here. Staying The Night in Maidstone?. Compare 1,000s of Concert Hotels, Rooms and Apartments, to...
Lifestylestereoboard.com

Buy Singin In The Rain Tickets in London

WE WORK WITH UK'S BEST THEATRE TICKET AGENTS TO FIND YOU THE CHEAPEST SEATS!. Stereoboard helps you find the best theatre ticket deals from the UK's most trusted ticket agents. We've searched our panel of over 100+ sellers to find you the best prices for Singin In The Rain in London's West End.
Entertainmentstereoboard.com

Cut Capers at Sheffield Greystones

Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Sheffield's Greystones for this Cut Capers show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Greystones is a pub and venue based on Greystones Road in Sheffield. A nice place to get a drink and some grub, it's also available to hire and hosts a number of events and gigs too, equipped with an intimate capacity of just over 100.
stereoboard.com

Slam Dunk Festival at Leeds Temple Newsam Park

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Slam Dunk Festival events here. Disclosure: Stereoboard is FREE to use. When you buy a ticket or book a hotel, we may receive a commission. Prices shown exclude fees or delivery charges, unless stated. We display the most accurate ticket prices available to us, but prices may change based on demand & availability. We take no responsibility for any difference in price, or accuracy, displayed here and those on external sites. Our listings are purely for information purposes only and we are unable to verify any accuracy.
Musicclassicfm.com

The best of John Williams, live in concert at London's Crystal Palace Park

The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra performs the greatest movie music in the beautiful surroundings of South London's historic park. It will be an incredible evening of music. Here's a chance to see some of the most iconic film scores performed by a world-class orchestra, in a stunning London setting. We...
Lifestylestereoboard.com

Passenger at Manchester O2 Apollo

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Passenger events here. Official face value from £30.10. Resale tickets from £26.21. Track Ticket Price History. SET PRICE ALERT. Staying The Night in Manchester?. Compare 1,000s of Concert Hotels, Rooms and Apartments, to suit all budgets!
Musicstereoboard.com

Dr Hook at Manchester Bridgewater

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Dr Hook events here. Disclosure: Stereoboard is FREE to use. When you buy a ticket or book a hotel, we may receive a commission. Prices shown exclude fees or delivery charges, unless stated. We display the most accurate ticket prices available to us, but prices may change based on demand & availability. We take no responsibility for any difference in price, or accuracy, displayed here and those on external sites. Our listings are purely for information purposes only and we are unable to verify any accuracy.
Musicstereoboard.com

Heaven 17 at London Roundhouse

Heaven 17 is an English new wave band from Sheffield who formed in 1980, after Ian Craig Marsh and Martyn Ware left the Human League and teamed up with Glenn Gregory. Heaven 17 will be performing 1 event in London on Sunday 5th September 2021 at the Roundhouse.
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
Food & Drinkshypebeast.com

A Look Inside Palace's "Palace Artois" Pubs in London and New York

To mark the launch of its second collaboration with Stella Artois, Palace transformed venues in London and New York into “Palace Artois” pubs. The two spaces — Soho’s Blue Posts and the Vig Bar in New York — have featured special-edition signage, pictures and barware, including beer mats and Palace Artois-branded pint glasses.
Musicstereoboard.com

Rudimental Announce London O2 Academy Brixton Show For Spring 2022

Rudimental have announced a London show for spring 2022. The group will take over the O2 Academy Brixton on May 27, with tickets on general sale at 9am on September 10. The gig will mark their biggest show in the capital since their brace of concerts at Alexandra Palace in October 2018.
Theater & Dancestereoboard.com

Tide Lines at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Aberdeen's Beach Ballroom for this Tide Lines show. Book Your Stay Today!. Opened in 1929,The Beach Ballroom, is an art deco venue, run by Aberdeen City Council, which regularly hosts events ranging from music and dance, conferences, weddings and sport. Famous acts to have played the venue include The Beatles, The Small Faces, Pink Floyd and Cream.
Lifestylestereoboard.com

The Vamps in Trentham - Ticket Options

Official The Vamps Rescheduled date. Cherry Blossom Tour with special guests JC Stewart and Lauren Hibberd. Trentham, Estate from £40.15 inc fees No Official Ticket Sellers Listed Please Try Venue. Disclosure: Stereoboard is FREE to use. When you buy a ticket or book a hotel, we may receive a commission....

Comments / 0

Community Policy