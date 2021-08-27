Cancel
WWE

WWE Files New Trademark For “House Of Monet” – Details

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trademark has been filed by WWE for NXT Superstar Franky Monet. The official trademark term for “House of Monet” was recently filed by the company. “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

