Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Hits 25 Million Followers On Instagram – Details

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 9 days ago

WWE has hit a new milestone on social media, as the company celebrated that their Instagram account has hit 25 million followers. The company said,. “Celebrating all 25 MILLION of you with some of our favorite Instagram photos. Thank you, #WWEUniverse”

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Hits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Wrestling Twitter rallies around Daffney Unger following frightening Instagram live

Wrestling Twitter rallies around Daffney Unger following frightening Instagram live. Late Wednesday night professional wrestler, Daffney Unger, was seen on Instagram live reading what some could describe as a suicide note while a gun sat nearby. The frightening video saw fans and friends banding together to send help to Unger who was trying to be located via a welfare check.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WCW Star Daffney Cause of Death Announced

You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The former WCW and Impact Wrestling star Daffney Unger (Shannon Claire Spruill) passed away at the age of 46 after she posted a cryptic video message during her Instagram live session. It was announced on Thursday afternoon that former WCW star breathed her last. TMZ.com further noted that police arrived for a welfare check and were met by Daffney’s mom. When they knocked on the door and there was no answer, they left without trying to gain entry. Finn Balor ‘Breaks Character’ After Roman Reigns Loss.
Celebritiesheatworld

Brooklyn Beckham slammed for 'disgusting' Instagram post

Brooklyn Beckham has faced the wrath of food lovers with a recent Instagram post where he cooked up a pasta dish that mixed tomato and cream. Uh oh. The model regularly takes to Instagram to cook up a storm to the delight of his followers and has reportedly been in talks to create his own foodie YouTube channel.
NFLWrestling-edge.com

WWE Smackdown Star Returns After Medical Emergency

WWE commentator and former NFL star Pat McAfee has been missing out on the commentary on SmackDown as he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was last seen on WWE television announcing SmackDown related matches during the SummerSlam pay-per-view. McAfee is seemingly doing well now and took to Twitter to...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Several AEW Wrestlers Leave Chicago Before All Out, Current WWE Stars Seen In Town

According to a report from Fightful, several AEW wrestlers have left the Chicago, IL area prior to tonight’s All Out pay-per-view event. Cash Wheeler and Dax Hardwood (FTR) reportedly left Chicago earlier today, while a significant number of wrestlers decided to stick around for tonight’s show, despite not being booked for the event. Also, several WWE Superstars who are currently under contract were in town throughout the weekend.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Angelina Love Comments On Signing With WWE & Being Sent To Developmental, More

During a recent episode of the “Inside the Ropes” podcast, Angelina Love commented on being signed by WWE and being sent to developmental, her time in TNA, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On being signed by WWE and going to developmental: “Well, obviously...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Injured AEW Superstar In Chicago, IL For All Out

As many of you know, AEW All Out will be taking place this Sunday night from the NOW Arena in Chicago, IL. According to a report from Fightful, Kip Sabian is currently in Chicago for All Out. Sabian suffered an injury last year and then briefly returned earlier this year but he was injured yet again.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Files A New Trademark For ‘WWE Day 1’ – Details

On August 19, WWE filed a trademark for “WWE Day 1”. Mark For: WWE DAY 1 trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of computer software, namely, software for the creation of mobile internet applications and client interfaces; Downloadable mobile applications for the streaming of audio and video content; downloadable ring tones, graphics and music via a global computer network and wireless devices; decorative refrigerator magnets; video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game CD-roms, video output game machines for use with televisions; video and computer game software; cinematographic and television films, namely, motion picture films in the nature of sports entertainment; pre-recorded compact discs, pre-recorded video tapes, pre-recorded video cassette tapes, pre-recorded DVDS and pre-recorded audio cassettes, all featuring sports entertainment; interactive video game programs and computer game cartridges; mouse pads; disposable cameras; sunglasses; sunglass cases; prescription glasses; and optical cases, namely, cases for spectacles and sunglasses; cases for mobile phones; walkie talkies, protective helmets; sports helmets.
WWEPWMania

New Details On Sasha Banks WWE Status

Sasha Banks was reportedly not in Las Vegas for WWE SummerSlam Weekend, and never returned to the road after she and Bianca Belair missed the live events in North and South Carolina during the weekend of August 14. As noted, Banks missed Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view and was initially replaced...
WWEComicBook

WWE SummerSlam Bumps WWE Raw Viewership Above Two Million

The SummerSlam pay-per-view this past weekend set new records for attendance and viewership for WWE, and it managed to build up some fan anticipation for this week's Monday Night Raw as well. This week's Raw, taking place in San Diego, brought in an average viewership of 2.067 million with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 target demographic. That's significantly higher in both categories compared to the go-home episode (1.857 million viewers and a 0.55 rating) and marks just the third time in 2021 that the Red Brand's viewership has been higher than two million. The only other instances were the Jan. 4 "Legends' Night" episode and the April 12 episode that saw the fallout from WrestleMania 37.
WWEInternational Business Times

'WWE 2K22' Leak Reveals Disappointing Roster Details

New information about the upcoming professional wrestling video game "WWE 2K22" could give fans another reason to stall picking up a copy of it when it finally releases next year. The latest set of details about "WWE 2K22" came from a Sports Gamers Online report, which underlined the ongoing tensions...
WWE411mania.com

Details on Becky Lynch’s Planned Role on WWE Smackdown

A new report has a whopper of a detail regarding Becky Lynch’s role on Smackdown following her return at SummerSlam. PWInsider reports that Lynch will be working as the top heel of the women’s division on the brand and will initially feud with Bianca Belair, who she defeated in under a minute to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE SummerSlam.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Rick Boogs Only Had 12 Hours To Learn How To Play Shinsuke Nakamura’s Theme

During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, WWE Superstar Rick Boogs revealed that he only had twelve hours to learn how to play Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme song, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On finding out he’d be...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Backstage Details On Adam Cole’s WWE Status

A few weeks ago it was reported that Adam Cole’s deal with WWE was almost up, and the former NXT Champion’s contract expired on Friday. Now it seems that Cole is a free agent. PWInsider reports that WWE issued an internal memo this morning via email confirming that Adam Cole...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Interesting Detail On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return

They didn’t have much time. Summerslam was certainly an eventful show and now comes the interesting part, as we get to see the fallout. WWE has more than a few different choices as they go forward, including some big names back on the roster. This includes the surprise from the end of the show, but now we know a new detail that makes things all the more interesting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy