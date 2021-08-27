WWE Hits 25 Million Followers On Instagram – Details

The SummerSlam pay-per-view this past weekend set new records for attendance and viewership for WWE, and it managed to build up some fan anticipation for this week's Monday Night Raw as well. This week's Raw, taking place in San Diego, brought in an average viewership of 2.067 million with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 target demographic. That's significantly higher in both categories compared to the go-home episode (1.857 million viewers and a 0.55 rating) and marks just the third time in 2021 that the Red Brand's viewership has been higher than two million. The only other instances were the Jan. 4 "Legends' Night" episode and the April 12 episode that saw the fallout from WrestleMania 37.