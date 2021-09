(Sacramento, CA) — More than 4.6 million Californians have voted in the recall election that will determine Governor Gavin Newsom’s fate. New tracking numbers from Political Data Inc. show 21 percent of all the ballots sent out have been returned to elections officials. Of those returned, 54 percent are from registered Democrats, while 24 percent are from registered Republicans and 22 percent are from voters with no party preference. Seniors are outpacing young voters by a nearly four to one ratio, according to Political Data Inc. vice president Paul Mitchell. The final day of voting is September 14.