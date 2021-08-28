Cancel
Reller, Muriel May

Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuriel Reller (Dotson), passed away on August 24, 2021 of natural causes. Muriel was born on May 1, 1933 in Eagle River, Wisconsin. In the 1950's, Muriel moved to Montana and began working in the banking industry and was married to Kenneth Weidman. After Kenneth’s untimely death, Muriel married her husband Gerald (Jerry) in 1975, and brought with them into the marriage Jerry’s sons, Aaron and Zachary. Muriel and Jerry then had two daughters, Gennevia and Amber. In 1977, Muriel and Jerry moved to Townsend to run Goose Bay Marina. Muriel and Jerry ran Goose Bay Marina and Reller's Bent Willow Bait and Tackle in Townsend until the death of Jerry in 2017. Muriel loved and was devoted to her Dachshund puppies, of which there were many over the years. She was very consistent and all of their names began with the letter “H”. She was known to tackle a puzzle with determination, no matter the difficulty. Muriel also liked gardening and continued doing so until her passing. She also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers with her family, as all good natives of Wisconsin do. Muriel is preceded in death by her husband’s Kenneth Weidman and Jerry, her son Zachary, her parents Charles and Gertrude (Dolly), and siblings Charlene, Diane, Charlie and Bobbie. Muriel is survived by her children Aaron (Jessica and son Zachary); Geneva (Cory and children Brian and Andrea); and Amber (children: Destiny, Caleb, Kendra and Aiden). She is also survived by her brothers Eugene, Bill and Gerald as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Broadwater Rod and Gun Club, where Muriel and Jerry were active members. Muriel Reller May Reller.

