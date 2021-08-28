Cancel
Duluth, MN

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice US Storage Centers - Duluth located at 3210 W.

 8 days ago

Please take notice US Storage Centers - Duluth located at 3210 W. Michigan St., Duluth, MN 55806 intends to hold an auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 9/15/2021 at 10:00am. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Kevin Gulbranson/Holiday Station Stores; Nicholas Williams; Michael Vanert; Amanda Niemi. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details.

www.duluthnewstribune.com

