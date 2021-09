I am sorry the [Fauquier County] School Board’s decision to require masks in schools upset you, but that doesn’t give you the right to harass those tasked with implementing the decision. Masking on buses is a federal mandate -- failure to comply could mean a $25,000 fine for the county. The bus drivers didn’t make this decision, and bullying them won’t change the rule, though it may lead to an even greater shortage of bus drivers. If you don’t want your child to wear a mask on the bus, you have the option to drive them to school.