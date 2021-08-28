Cancel
Pacific Northwest Stockmanship show in Ontario

Herald and News
 8 days ago

Livestock specialists from across the nation will present at the Pacific Northwest Stockmanship and Stewardship event in Ontario, October 8-9. Attendees will receive education in low-stress cattle handling demonstrations, profitable ranching, and beef carcass cutting. Seminars will be held by experts in the field from Oregon, Idaho and Washington Livestock Extension and Research. Special guest, Dr. Carol Lorenzen, department head of the Animal & Rangeland Sciences Department at Oregon State University will also present.

www.heraldandnews.com

Ontario, OREast Oregonian

Stockmanship workshop set for October canceled

ONTARIO — The Pacific Northwest Stockmanship and Stewardship event scheduled for October in Ontario has been canceled. A release from the Oregon Cattlemen's Association said the cancellation was due to the COVID-19 circumstances in the state of Oregon. "The planning committee for this event has postponed and rescheduled this event...
