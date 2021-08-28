Pacific Northwest Stockmanship show in Ontario
Livestock specialists from across the nation will present at the Pacific Northwest Stockmanship and Stewardship event in Ontario, October 8-9. Attendees will receive education in low-stress cattle handling demonstrations, profitable ranching, and beef carcass cutting. Seminars will be held by experts in the field from Oregon, Idaho and Washington Livestock Extension and Research. Special guest, Dr. Carol Lorenzen, department head of the Animal & Rangeland Sciences Department at Oregon State University will also present.www.heraldandnews.com
