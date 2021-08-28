Pacific Northwest Stockmanship show in Ontario

Monica Brummer has been named the new director of the Pacific Northwest Center of Excellence for Clean Energy at Centralia College. Brummer brings more than 14 years of higher education work experience and more than 30 years of marketing and communications experience to the center. She coordinated the first joint communications efforts for all of Washington state’s Centers of Excellence and assisted with communications projects for Tacoma Power and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Power and Energy Society’s Smart Village, a humanitarian organization that brings energy solutions to the world’s poorest communities.