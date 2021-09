An epitaph to London’s gone – but never forgotten – great eateries. It’s been a cruel year and a half for us all. With the country slowly getting back to normal, one unfortunate after effect of covid means we won’t get the chance to reflect on the past 18 months in our favourite hangouts — a glass of our favourite tipple to hand, plates of those longed-for treats arrayed before us. Sadly, despite the ill-judged Eat Out To Help Out initiative, many of our favourite restaurants, pubs, cafes, bars, clubs and pop ups have ceased to be in the last year and a half. And many more are now struggling to stay afloat.