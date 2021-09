PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Monday kicks off the beginning of the new school year, at least for teachers and staff at Pittsburgh Public Schools. “Whatever normal may be, we are back. We are back and that’s all that matters,” said LouAnn Zwieryznski, who’s the Principal at Pittsburgh Liberty. There is still a lot to do before kids walk through the doors on Friday. “There’s a lot to prepare for, we do a lot of cleaning, a lot of labeling, a lot of organizing,” said first grade teacher Meiko Garcia. It’s a week that teachers are heading into with a new level of excitement after a...