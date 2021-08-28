Cancel
Kokomo, IN

Business briefs, Aug. 28, 2021

By From staff reports
Kokomo Tribune
 8 days ago

Moats joins Total Seed Production

TIPTON — Total Seed Production Inc. welcomed Adam Moats to the organization in July as the new safety/quality manager.

In his role, Moats will be in charge of updating and installing the safety program at TSP as well as heading the quality side for the ISO 9000 program to ensure quality, according to a news release from company officials. Moats will also be managing plant maintenance to assist with keeping up with preventative and autonomous maintenance.

After graduating from Tipton High School, Moats joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he experienced two deployments. After his time in the Marines, Moats attended Ball State and became a coach for the Tipton High School wrestling and track and field teams.

He later became a production technician at Corteva Agriscience and then moved to Chrysler as a production supervisor.

Total Seed Production services customers throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

For more information, visit www.totalseedproduction.com and find Total Seed Production on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or Instagram.

Business System Solutions named among most prestigious

Business System Solutions Inc. has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings, according to a recent news release from company officials.

Managed service providers work with all sizes of businesses to provide cybersecurity, data protection, data backup and user support for their partners. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid work forces, the news release stated.

The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported and company and customer demographics. Managed service providers that qualify for the list must pass a review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

This year’s list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey’s history, company officials stated.

The MSP 501 winners will be recognized at the awards gala at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo / MSP Summit from Nov. 1-4 in Las Vegas.

Posh Salon now offering Kérastase hair products

Kokomo’s Posh Salon and Day Spa has become a Kérastase partner salon, which means the hair care line is now available for purchase at Posh. In addition, the stylists are trained on how to best use the brand’s products.

“We’re honored to be selected as a Kérastase salon. These shampoos, conditioners and other hair and beauty products are truly top-of-the line,” Lindsay Pyle, Posh’s founder and president, said in a recent news release. “We can’t wait to showcase what they can do for our customers and are excited about what this means for the entire Posh Salon team.”

Posh is located at 623 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.

First Bank of Berne top AG lending bank in 2021

First Bank of Berne has been named top in the nation for agricultural lending on the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) 2021 list, company officials recently announced. First Bank of Berne ranked second out of 20 financial institutions that fell into the $500 million to $1 billion asset category. It is the only bank headquartered in Indiana recognized in the agricultural category and one of only two Indiana-based banks that made the list in any category, officials stated.

According to the ICBA website, the Top Lenders 2021 list ranks community banks across America, “based on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies using FDIC data for 2020.”

Residents invited to Solarize ECI Indiana meeting

Indiana residents and business owners will learn how the federal tax credit of 26% has been extended through 2021 and 2022 for installing solar panels on houses, farm structures and places of business during the next Zoom meeting of Solarize East Central Indiana.

The Zoom meeting sponsored by Solarize ECI, a grassroots community group affiliated with Solarize Indiana, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Zoom meeting will involve a 30-minute presentation followed by an hour for questions and answers. There is no charge to attend the Solarize ECI Zoom meeting.

Prior registration is required and the Zoom link for registration, which is free, can be found at https://www.facebook.com/solarizeECI or by sending an email request to Carolyn Vann at cvann@bsu.edu, or John Vann at jvann@bsu.edu, who are co-team leaders of Solarize ECI.

Community Howard welcomes family physician Community Howard Regional Health announced that family medicine physician Dr. Hannah Cher Samonte has joined the hospital and is now seeing patients in Kokomo. Samonte joins the Community Family Medicine Care practice, located at 3611 S. Reed Road, Suite 214 in Kokomo.

Samonte previously served as a family physician in southern Indiana for six years. Samonte completed medical school at the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines and then went on to complete her residency at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Samonte is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Indiana Academy of Family Physicians.

