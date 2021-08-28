Who You Got? Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em: UFC on ESPN 30

Welcome back to the Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em, where this week we will take our best shot at UFC on ESPN 30. Last week's UFC on ESPN 29 featured, top to bottom, perhaps the closest odds of any UFC card ever. That is not the case this weekend, as "UFC Vegas 35" has quite a few whopping favorites. The Pick 'Em league responded in kind, as there are some pretty lopsided picks including a couple of unanimous ones. Time will tell whether we have egg on our collective faces when it's all said and done.