In 2021, the NFL’s COVID vaccine mandate might become a reality for players.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, the NFL’s COVID vaccine mandate might become a reality for players. Despite the fact that 93 percent of the league’s players have already been vaccinated, the NFL is considering making COVID-19 immunizations mandatory for players, setting up a preseason clash between locker rooms and front offices. “I believe...

