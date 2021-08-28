Cancel
Swiss Meltdown AquaMouse Adventure Coming to Disney Wish

dapsmagic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Disney Wish is going to be nothing if not magical when guests get to cruise aboard her next summer. One of the features that Disney Wish will have is the AquaMouse. This is Disney’s first attraction at sea. When it was announced, details were shared about the attraction’s first show, Scuba Scramble. This is inspired by The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse shorts. Guests will get an underwater experience with Mickey and Minnie through multiple show scenes and special effects.

dapsmagic.com

Comments / 0

