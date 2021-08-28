Cancel
Lawrence County, PA

For Sale - Refuse Truck and 6 ...

New Castle News
 8 days ago

Item 1: 2004 Mack TK, 132,712 mi. Front-loader Heil Half Pack 28 cu. yd. Item 2: Forty one (41) six cubic yard dumpsters serviceable by a front-loader. Items are being sold "As is, Where is." Items may be seen by appointment by calling the Recycling Dept. at 7246586925. Bidders may bid on either or both items. The County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities in the bids submitted as the public interest may require. Send sealed bids to: Lawrence County Controller, 430 Court Street, New Castle, PA 16101 by 3pm on Oct 4. Bids will be opened at 10 a.m. in the Lawrence County Controller's office on Oct 5.

